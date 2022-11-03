This Under-the-Radar Spot Is a Pickle Lover's Paradise

"We have pickle popsicles, we have pickle cotton candy, pickle almonds, pickle peanuts. We have pickled eggs, jalapeño and original. We have pickled pig's feet," says an enthusiastic employee at the Pickle Patch. The list goes on, too, from jumbo garlic dill pickles to pickles soaked in chamoy, Tapatío or Kool-Aid.
Shots of pickle juice and pickle sandwiches — built on giant pickles instead of bread — are also on the menu. It's a pickle paradise at the Mile High Flea Market in Henderson, just a few minutes north of Commerce City.
The market was founded in 1976 and moved to its current eighty-acre location at I-76 and 88th Avenue a decade later. It's open every weekend, year-round, when vendors sling everything from turkey legs and churros to antiques, produce, medical supplies, clothing, guitars, toys, sunglasses, furniture and much more. You never quite know what you'll find around the next corner of Mile High Flea, but that's part of the fun. There's also a kids' ride zone complete with a Ferris wheel and giant slide.
The jumbo pickles are served on sticks ($3), for easy snacking as you walk around the market. The employee favorite is the garlic dill, which boasts that classic pickle flavor, but the more adventurous should consider the option soaked in chamoy, a sweet, salty and slightly spicy condiment that is itself pickled.
The variations are loaded with cold cuts and typical sandwich toppings. The Dilly Italian Sub loads ham, capicola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a jumbo dill pickle. The Diablo gets a spicy boost from its base, Tapatío-soaked pickles, while the Firecracker with roasted turkey and American cheese is boosted by the addition of sriracha mayo and crunchy Hot Cheetos.
While the market is not allowed to serve hard liquor, it can offer beer and wine. Micheladas are popular at the Pickle Patch, as well as all over the Mile High Flea, but this stall offers a few libations you won't find anywhere else. The Pickle Patch Bloody Mary ($14) is made with a Merlot base and a brine-infused bloody mix — and served with a pickle spear, of course. There's also the Spicy Surfer ($14), a blend of Pinot Grigio and a jalapeño and brine-infused lime juice. Served in a tall, palm tree-shaped cup, it will attract attention as you wander the market, drink in hand.
Or opt for a straight-up shot of pickle juice ($2). After all, you're at the Pickle Patch!
Mile High Flea Market is located at 7007 East 88th Avenue in Henderson, and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $2 per person on Friday and $3 per person on Saturday and Sunday (kids under twelve get in free). For more information, visit milehighfleamarket.com.