The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Carne asada and pastor tacos with housemade salsas at Tacos Al Chile.EXPAND
Carne asada and pastor tacos with housemade salsas at Tacos Al Chile.
Mark Antonation

Tacos al Pastor and Breakfast Burritos Come to Broadway Market

Mark Antonation | January 13, 2020 | 2:45pm
Since the food hall phenomenon is still relatively new to Denver, watching the dynamic of how each one evolves and attracts customers can turn into a subfield of sociology. How, for example, do customers navigate the bar and food experiences to minimize hassle, and to which vendors do diners gravitate? At Broadway Market (950 Broadway), the mix has changed only a little since the hall's opening in February 2019; Biju's Little Curry Shop and the Wonder juice bar departed, as did a couple of retail mini-shops.

But chefs abhor a vacuum, and so Jesusio Silva, who has operated the Misaki sushi bar at Broadway Market from day one, has sprung into action to fill the voids. Last fall he added Tora Ramen in the Biju's space, and this week he launched Tacos Al Chile where Wonder had been, as well as Broadway Gardens, a new counter with a number of made-to-order salad options.

Chef Jesusio Silva tends his pastor spit.EXPAND
Chef Jesusio Silva tends his pastor spit.
Mark Antonation

"I've been working with the owners to reactivate some of the unused space here," Silva explains. "The menu [at Tacos Al Chile] is a good representation of the kind of street food you'd find late-night in Monterrey."

So when you approach the counter, you'll notice the rotating cone of carne al pastor roasting on its vertical spit; you can order tacos al pastor for $2.50 each — they come on Raquelita's tortillas made from Ute Mountain corn grown in southwestern Colorado — or in larger flour-tortilla "tacos gringas" for $6. Frijoles charros, esquites, grilled onions and four housemade salsas can be ordered on the side. For folks in the neighborhood, an added a.m. option at the market is a welcome sight; Silva is also selling three kinds of breakfast burrito for $5 each, with choices of bacon, chorizo or chicharrón.

At Broadway Gardens, eight different salads are available, from a classic iceberg wedge to heartier Greek and Mexican combos.

Silva's hussle and culinary chops have earned him recognition for his sushi and ramen, both here and at the two other Misaki locations in Superior and inside Stanley Marketplace. Now diners can get a taste of the food he grew up eating.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

