Misaki Owners Add Qi-Lin at Stanley Marketplace

Some good news in the restaurant world: a space that's been vacant for more than a year at Stanley Marketplace has been filled. Qi-Lin, a pan-Asian eatery specializing in classic Chinese dishes and ramen, is now open at the shopping center at 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora.

Qi-Lin (pronounced "chi-lin") is the latest from Charlene and Robert Thai, who also own Misaki inside the Stanley, at Broadway Market (950 Broadway) and at 402 Marshall Road in Superior, all three of which specialize in sushi. Qi-Lin takes over the former Sazza Pizzeria, which closed in early 2019, leaving behind a tile-clad wood-burning pizza oven that will now be used to slow-roast pork belly to fill bao buns, top ramen and add flavor to other dishes. The menu will also encompass Chinese favorites such as General Tso's and kung pao chicken, Mongolian beef and twice-cooked pork. Pan-fried and ramen noodles and fried rice are also on the menu.

EXPAND Qi-Lin takes over the former home of Sazza. Courtesy of Qi-Lin

Qi-Lin is named for the same mythical creature that graces Japanese Kirin labels, so it's a good choice to represent a restaurant that crosses culinary borders. The owners say they also plan to add Thai dishes to the menu and will eventually expand from dinner-only to breakfast and lunch. The restaurant came with ample patio space, and Stanley Marketplace also has additional outdoor seating on its west lawn.

Online menus and delivery options are still in the works, so information from the restaurant is fairly limited, but walk-in diners are welcome for dinner nightly; for more detail, see Qi-Lin's Facebook page.