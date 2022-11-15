Five Points Cocktail Bar Welton Room Expands With a New Space and Food Offerings

On November 4, Welton Room at 2590 Welton Street opened a second space in the same building as its original cocktail bar. The new Welton Room is larger, with more seating than the original bar, and the addition of a kitchen. The original Welton Room, now called the Monkey Lounge at Welton Room, will continue to focus on its specialty cocktails.
The elegant cocktail bar originally opened in 2019, serving libations that are as much a show as a drink. The bartenders often use smoking wood chips, whipped foam, liquid nitrogen and other flair in preparing Welton Room's signature cocktails. The bar has been so popular (and is so small), it often uses the lobby of the apartment building it's in to host overflow guests, something co-owner Jorge Ortega says he is grateful for, even though it was not a long-term solution.
"It wasn't ideal because people don't get the true experience," he says. "It's not the environment we want to provide for our cocktails and service." The bar's ambiance, with dark walls, a black bar, velvety seats and accent lighting, deeply contrasts the bright lobby. Many of the drinks are completed at the table, allowing for the molecular magic to surprise guests.
The current offerings include duck croquettes, a charcuterie plate and an autumn salad with squash, beetroot, goat cheese and pecans. Entree-like plates include piri piri chicken served with a goat cheese biscuit and skirt steak with smashed potatoes.
The two locations will eventually avoid overlap in the cocktail menus, with Monkey Lounge featuring the more presentation-heavy drinks (think smoking and foamy cocktails), while Welton Room will offer less intensive creations. But the menus are still in the works, and some of the smokier drinks are on the new Welton Room's menu. One of the more presentation-heavy cocktails is the Passion Fruit, a vodka drink with a fruity puree in a bulbous glass bottle which is corked, placed in a terrarium, frozen with liquid nitrogen and then poured into a smoking copper martini glass.
Next door, the Monkey Lounge has transformed one of its most popular drinks — an espresso martini — into a holiday-themed glass of gingerbread joy. The espresso martini can also be found at Welton Room right now, but it's a simpler version if its cousin next door, served with a burnt anise star.
Welton Room and Monkey Lounge are located at 2590 Welton Street. Welton Room is open 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. on Sunday and 5 to 10 p.m. on Monday. The kitchen is open 5 to 9 p.m., with a limited late night menu 9 to 11 p.m. or close. Monkey Lounge at Welton Room is open 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit weltonroom.com.