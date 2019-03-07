Mr. Lucky's Celebrates Twenty Years With New LoHi Sandwich Shop

Galen Juracek purchased Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches at 711 East Sixth Avenue two years ago and immediately realized one thing needed to change: He started roasting beef, turkey and pork in-house as well as making meatballs from scratch. Longtime customers of the twenty-year-old sandwich shop noticed the difference, and word soon spread to the neighborhood that the menu was looking up.

"You can go to a chain place and get processed meats all day long," Juracek explains. "But I didn't get into this just to half-ass it."

And now that the owner has improved the quality at the original Mr. Lucky's, he's taking aim at a new neighborhood. Juracek recently took over the lease of the now-closed Fat Jack's Subs at 3326 Tejon Street in LoHi and will open a second Mr. Lucky's there in the coming weeks.