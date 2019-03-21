Aurora's Majestic Saloon Is a Welcoming Hideout on South Parker Road

I'd heard about The Majestic Saloon in Aurora from a few different people I know (and I can't forget a name like the Majestic), but until recently I'd never been — or even knew where to find it. But I decided to trust their recommendations and meet a friend there, so I found the place on the map and went over for Saturday drinks.

I discovered the Majestic hiding at the back of a shopping center on South Parker Road near I-225, sharing a parking lot with a Dairy Queen, Renegade Burrito, and various other small shops. I was dismayed to know I had passed this way many times without stopping in, but glad that I was finally making it happen. My friend was familiar with the spot; she used to come here frequently for taco deals when she had small kids and a small budget.

My first impression was that the Majestic is much bigger inside than it appears from outside. In fact, I had to wander around for a bit to find my friend, who was seated at a booth near her old regular spot from years ago. The entrance opens onto a long bar topped with stained-glass panels. Behind a partial wall, there's a small stage ringed with art deco-style leather booths, and another secluded seating area behind that. Also on that side of the space are several pool tables, a shuffleboard table, darts and Big Buck Hunter. Throughout the bar, cheery decorations leftover from Mardi Gras sparkled among twinkling strings of lights, along with the occasional snowflake decoration mingled with beer signs and other typical bar paraphernalia on the walls.