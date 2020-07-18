Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The Budlong's chicken sandwiches are temporarily offline, but will soon return in a new location

Chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval is back at it in Denver, and this time he's chosen Cherry Creek as the spot for a new Latin/Asian eatery. Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge is new to Denver, even if there are already several of them scattered around the world (even Serbia has one). The official opening is Monday, July 20, inside the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek, but there's already a little activity happening this weekend. Sandoval's La Sandia in Northfield Stapleton also reopened for dine-in business earlier this week, and it's business as usual (though at 50 percent capacity) at Tamayo, his first Denver eatery, in Larimer Square.

Among the shuffles at Zeppelin Station is the departure of the Budlong Hot Chicken. But the fried chicken sandwich joint won't be closed for long; it's taking over the restaurant space at 81 South Pennsylvania Street formerly occupied by American Grind.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings from July 13 to 19:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Knockabout Burgers (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

SoyPinoy and Thai-Kun (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Lane

Wild Provisions Beer Project, 2209 Central Avenue, Boulder

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

The Budlong Hot Chicken and Hamburger Stan (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, 2844 Welton Street

Racines, 650 Sherman Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.