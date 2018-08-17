New Belgium's Rooftop Barrel Cellar at the Source Hotel Opens This Weekend

There's old Denver, and there's new Denver. And somewhere in the middle, they are connected by the craft-beer renaissance that has taken place over the past quarter-century. That nexus comes into focus on the eighth floor of the new Source Hotel, which will open this weekend in the River North Arts District.

It's up here where New Belgium Brewing, Colorado's largest and one of its oldest craft breweries, has teamed up with the developers of the Source Hotel to create The Woods, a restaurant that has been draped inside a barrel cellar and decorated with a dunk pool and intoxicating, nearly 360-degree views of the city.

EXPAND New Belgium's beers are aged in Leopold Bros. barrels. Sarah Cowell

The food will be prepared by chef Brandon Biederman, formerly of Steubens and Vesta, while the beers will eventually be brewed eight floors down, near the hotel lobby. That's where New Belgium is getting ready to install a ten-barrel pilot brewhouse that will be manned by Geoff Wenzel. (In the meantime, he's brewing the beers for the Woods at New Belgium's Fort Collins headquarters.) It should be running this fall.