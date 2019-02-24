Reader: All I See Are New Bougie Spots...Where's Old Denver?

Over 230 restaurants opened in the metro area in 2018, matching the breakneck pace of the previous two years. And more tasty additions are coming, including everything from two Snarfburgers, a concept that had previously been limited to Boulder, to brick-and-mortar versions of both Quiero Arepas and American Grind.

But is the Denver dining scene coming close to saturation? Some observers think so, including longtime restaurateur Goose Sorensen, who warns:

Adds Christopher:

Saturation and unsustainable.

Says Susan:

I appreciate a lot of these new places, but I worry that people will forget the old favorites. Denver is changing too fast from the city we loved.



Responds Peter:

I honestly just wanna get the fuck outta here and move to the mountains.



And Afor concludes:

You guys have written some pretty good articles in the past on changing Denver, and I think this could be a good one for you. I’ve been in Denver for thirteen years and all I see are new, bougie bars and restaurants opening up. I like places that have history, and they don’t have to be “dive bars.” You guys did an article on some of Denver’s historic places closing, like Marlowe’s and the Paramount Cafe, but what about some of the restaurants and bars that have history in Denver, that are still affordable and haven’t re-designed their menus and their entire spaces, and are still killin' it? I would frequent every establishment on that list.

While Denver gained some great restaurants last year, it also lost some longtime favorites, including the Paramount Cafe, Marlowe's, Govnr's Park, Old Spaghetti Factory and White Fence Farm. Some closed because the owners thought it was just time to exit the market, but others couldn't face the challenges of this increasingly competitive market, from rising rent to worker shortages.

Because the scene is changing so fast, we created a special category for our upcoming Best of Denver 2019: Best Old Denver Restaurant. What best exemplifies Old Denver for you? What restaurant would you miss the most if it suddenly closed?

The Best of Denver Poll is open now; you can vote here. And to keep the discussion of old Denver going, feel free to post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.