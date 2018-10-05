Doppio Pours Double Shots on Colfax

Mother and son Dhiana and Davyn Kho love coffee so much that they teamed up to open Doppio Coffee, at 1245 East Colfax Avenue.

"We love coffee. [My mom] has been to every single coffee shop in the Denver metro area, not even kidding," says Davyn. Dhiana, who moved to Denver from Indonesia in 1998 to attend school, went back to school at Seattle's Barista Coffee Academy to prepare for the shop's opening.

The Kho family purchased the business, formerly Corner Coffee Bakery, in April, and planned to close the shop for three weeks to rebrand and remodel. Those three weeks turned into two months; the biggest holdup came from obtaining the appropriate permits for the garage door, which resulted in delayed opening, but they were finally able to reopen in mid-August.