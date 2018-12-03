Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in November 2018

The pace of restaurant openings slowed in November, but refreshingly unique eateries made up for the lack of volume. Denver got its first chef's-counter-only restaurant in Beckon, which offers a set tasting menu for seventeen guests at a time (you must buy tickets in advance to get in on the experience). The metro area also got its first specialist in okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese dish that combines the best qualities of an omelet and a pancake, as Osaka's began serving burgers with okonomiyaki buns in Boulder. But November also saw its share of duplicates, as Fogo de Chao, Ocean Prime and Fontana Sushi opened up clones around the city. Even Denver Central Market got in the act, spawning a compact version of its Larimer Street original at Denver International Airport.

The city also lost a few originals: Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub on South Broadway and Hi*Rise on Larimer Street both closed, as did Babettes Artisan Bread on Brighton Boulevard. But Denver's loss is Longmont's gain; Babettes will reopen in the new year as a combination bakery and pizzeria at 2030 Ionosphere Street.