Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in August 2020

The situation has been serious for the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only have restaurant owners and employees taken on the task of being gatekeepers of the health and safety of those choosing to dine out, but they've had to tackle the enforcement of social distancing and mask wearing among those who don't take the potentially deadly disease seriously. But despite diminished revenue and increased expenses (all that PPE for employees costs money), chefs and restaurateurs are showing remarkable creativity and resiliency in adapting to the ever-changing situation and regulations.

And a surprising number of new businesses have cropped up over the past few weeks, many taking over restaurant spaces that have been vacant since before the pandemic began. Crave Mediterranean Grill, for example, now occupies the spot where Carve Barbecue closed three years ago (apparently flip-flopping the R and the A in the name for an easy changeover). In Englewood, the Juicy Burgers & Dogs location boarded up since last fall just reopened as Hong Kong Station, a new eatery from the family who previously owned Hong Kong Cafe at 10890 East Dartmouth Avenue.

EXPAND Wake & Bake is one of many August openings. This was previously a Winchell's. Mark Antonation

In Broomfield, Cesar and Valerie Beltran, the owners of Beltran's Meat Market in Northglenn, have opened Beltran's Grill, a full-service restaurant with a much bigger menu than at the market's tiny taqueria and a bar serving a wide range of mezcal, tequila and sotol. And a little farther north in Erie, the team behind Lafayette's Community now has a second restaurant called Birdhouse, offering an unusual menu of ramen and tacos from chef Chris Teigland. In Aurora, Shoyu Sushi is true to its name, making its own soy sauce (shoyu in Japanese) from scratch — a rarity that makes this strip-mall sushi bar worth a visit.

Expanded patios and good weather have kept attendance high at restaurants around town, but things could change once we hit the colder months. For now, at least, closings have been relatively few. In August, we said goodbye to Leña, the Gallop Cafe, Rory's Tavern, the Rialto Cafe and Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro, to name a few.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in August 2020. We've included what was previously in the new locations wherever possible.

Etc. Eatery takes over the former home of Palizo, and Restaurant Fourteen Seventy-Two before that. Courtesy of Etc. Eatery

Restaurants and Bars Opening in August*

3 Kilts Tavern (formerly Back East Bar & Grill), 1600 Champa Street

Alpha Charlie's Tap & Tavern (formerly Maggie Smith's), 6631 South Peoria Street, Centennial

Beau Thai (formerly Prosit Fine Beers & Sausages), 3464 West 32nd Avenue

Beltran's Grill, 16818 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield

Birdhouse, 526 Briggs Street, Erie

Cava, Multiple locations

Charm Thai (formerly Mooyah Burgers), 14648 Delaware Street, Arvada

Choice Market (formerly Grand China) , 2200 East Colfax Avenue

Crave Mediterranean Grill (formerly Carve Barbecue), 1000 South Colorado Boulevard

The Doughnut Club (formerly Peteybird), 3040 Blake Street

Etc. Eatery (formerly Palizo Italiano), 1472 South Pearl Street

F. Uzzio's Sangweeches (at Marco's Coal Fired), 2129 Larimer Street

The Fifth String (formerly Old Major), 3316 Tejon Street

Gelato Boy, 4044 East Eighth Place

Hey Bangkok (formerly Swing Thai), 301 South Pennsylvania Street

Hong Kong Station (formerly Juicy Burgers & Dogs), 4878 South Yosemite Street, Englewood

Jamaican Jerk & Barbecue Restaurant (formerly Trina's Place), 4611 Peoria Street, Aurora

Jinya Ramen Bar (formerly Morton's Steakhouse), 1720 Wynkoop Street

Kickin Chicken, 275 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood

Lakeside Pho (formerly Tacos Tijuana), 4348 Sheridan Boulevard

Lucky Noodles (formerly Triple Tree Cafe), 1201 East Colfax Avenue

Mazatleco Mariscos (formerly Tacos y Salsas), 910 South Federal Boulevard

Mimosas (formerly Kuni Sushi), 2752 Welton Street

Mondo's Pizza (formerly Creperie Montmartre), 3751 Tower Road, Aurora

Pablito's Burritos (in the parking lot of Abrusci's), 2200 Youngfield Street, Lakewood

Peyote Mexican Restaurant (formerly Mariscos Mr. Lucky's and T-Wa Inn), 555 South Federal Boulevard

Pizzeria Locale, 895 Albion Street

Ponsawan Thai Cuisine, 16566 Washington Street, Thornton

Qi-Lin (formerly Sazza), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Rising Sun Distillery, 1121 Dillon Dam Road, Frisco

Roots, 1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield

Saucy Chix (at Morning Story), 560 South Holly Street and 8025 Sheridan Boulevard

Sexy Pizza, 2846 Fairfax Street

Shoyu Sushi, 3571 South Tower Road, Aurora

Sugar Shack Dessert Co. (at Flying Pig Burger Co.), 5935 South Zang Street, Littleton

The Taco Connection, 3550 West 38th Avenue

Trap Tea (formerly Happy Tea), 2790 South Havana Street, Aurora

Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room, 4412 Yates Street

Wake & Bake (formerly Winchell's Donut House), 1301 South Broadway

Whirlybird Ice Cream & Waffles, 2851 West 25th Avenue

Restaurants Moving in August

Hungry Wolf BBQ, 2710 South Havana Street, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing in August*

Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street

Gallop Cafe, 2401 West 32nd Avenue

Jason's Deli, 702 16th Street

Leña, 24 Broadway

Pour House Pub, 1435 Market Street

Public School 303, 1959 16th Street

Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street

Rory's Tavern, 404 Broadway

Tony Roma’s, 1480 Arapahoe Street

Tahona Tequila Bistro, 1035 Pearl Street, Boulder

Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro, 891 14th Street

Village Tavern, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.