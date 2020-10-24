 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Open and Shut Cases |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 24, 2020 | 8:18am
Postino installed a wall of sunglasses with 6,000 pairs of shades at its new location.EXPAND
Postino installed a wall of sunglasses with 6,000 pairs of shades at its new location.
Photo by Tim Gillies Photography
AA

Yes, Postino WineBar is a chain out of Arizona with locations in three states, but the company has a way of making its outposts feel local and welcoming — with good food, great happy-hour deals and inviting decor. Postino debuted its third Denver location this week, moving into a brand-new spot at the 9th + CO development (aptly, at East Ninth Avenue and Colorado Boulevard).

The two previous Postinos honored the history of their buildings with a wall of books (at the LoHi wine bar, where a bookbinding company once stood) and a wall of rock-concert handbills (at the Broadway spot). Since the latest Postino was a new build, co-founder Lauren Bailey came up with a new idea as a way to recognize Denver's sunny weather: a wall of sunglasses. The company solicited sunglass frames from customers and ended up with more than 6,000 pairs (granted, some of them come from out of state), which now peer at guests from a wall separating the kitchen and dining room. Postino 9Co (as it's being called) is now open for lunch and dinner every day, with brunch starting at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Here's looking at you.

Pizza maker Nate Rajotte went small with his first two Fringe Pizza locations, putting the original in a compact spot in Gunbarrel and his second in the Tributary food hall in Golden. But for the third, he went a little bigger, choosing a refurbished shopping strip on Valmont Road in Boulder. You'll find the same great pizzas cooked hot and fast in a dome oven, plus a self-service beer wall (the first in Boulder, according to Fringe) and a wide range of Italian-style snacks to get you started before your pizza arrives.

Related Stories

The new Fringe had to switch to takeout and delivery only — and closed for a few days shortly after the original opening date — because Rajotte and his family were evacuating their home as the Calwood fire raged. But the doors are back open as of dinner tonight (Saturday, October 24).

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:

Fringe Pizza is back to slinging pies in Boulder.EXPAND
Fringe Pizza is back to slinging pies in Boulder.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Atost, 15801 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden
Fringe Pizza, 2900 Valmont Road, Boulder
HiLo an American Eatery, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton
Mac and Cheezary, 7961 South Broadway, Littleton
Mazevo Mediterranean (previously the Midwestern Saloon), 3961 Tennyson Street
Postino 9Co, 830 Colorado Boulevard
The S Turn, 13701 West Jewell Boulevard, Lakewood

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Hi Tide Poke, 2449 Larimer Street
Zaidy's Deli, 121 West First Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

