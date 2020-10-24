Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Yes, Postino WineBar is a chain out of Arizona with locations in three states, but the company has a way of making its outposts feel local and welcoming — with good food, great happy-hour deals and inviting decor. Postino debuted its third Denver location this week, moving into a brand-new spot at the 9th + CO development (aptly, at East Ninth Avenue and Colorado Boulevard).

The two previous Postinos honored the history of their buildings with a wall of books (at the LoHi wine bar, where a bookbinding company once stood) and a wall of rock-concert handbills (at the Broadway spot). Since the latest Postino was a new build, co-founder Lauren Bailey came up with a new idea as a way to recognize Denver's sunny weather: a wall of sunglasses. The company solicited sunglass frames from customers and ended up with more than 6,000 pairs (granted, some of them come from out of state), which now peer at guests from a wall separating the kitchen and dining room. Postino 9Co (as it's being called) is now open for lunch and dinner every day, with brunch starting at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Here's looking at you.

Pizza maker Nate Rajotte went small with his first two Fringe Pizza locations, putting the original in a compact spot in Gunbarrel and his second in the Tributary food hall in Golden. But for the third, he went a little bigger, choosing a refurbished shopping strip on Valmont Road in Boulder. You'll find the same great pizzas cooked hot and fast in a dome oven, plus a self-service beer wall (the first in Boulder, according to Fringe) and a wide range of Italian-style snacks to get you started before your pizza arrives.

The new Fringe had to switch to takeout and delivery only — and closed for a few days shortly after the original opening date — because Rajotte and his family were evacuating their home as the Calwood fire raged. But the doors are back open as of dinner tonight (Saturday, October 24).

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:

EXPAND Fringe Pizza is back to slinging pies in Boulder. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Atost, 15801 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden

Fringe Pizza, 2900 Valmont Road, Boulder

HiLo an American Eatery, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Mac and Cheezary, 7961 South Broadway, Littleton

Mazevo Mediterranean (previously the Midwestern Saloon), 3961 Tennyson Street

Postino 9Co, 830 Colorado Boulevard

The S Turn, 13701 West Jewell Boulevard, Lakewood

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Hi Tide Poke, 2449 Larimer Street

Zaidy's Deli, 121 West First Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.