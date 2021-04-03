Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Ballpark neighborhood has a new hotel, right across the street from the main entrance to Coors Field, where fans of baseball and spring weather are now enjoying both, since the Colorado Rockies' home opener drew about 21,000 ticket holders (the maximum number allowed under current COVID restrictions) to the Thursday and Friday games. Some of them might have found their way inside the Rally Hotel, where the Original and the Rally Bar are now open.

The Original is serving up such all-American favorites as half of a roasted chicken or prime rib with Hasselback potatoes, but you'll also discover nutty stuff like wagyu beef sliders made on mini croughnuts. And over at the Rally Bar, the playful snack theme continues, despite the upscale, classy decor. Housemade mini corn dogs, pretzel-crusted Scotch eggs and pimento cheese dip accompany both traditional and newfangled cocktails, with a color-shifting Rally Up serving as the house drink. See the Rally Hotel's website for hours, reservations and other details.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

The Original, 1600 20th Street

The Rally Bar, 1600 20th Street

The Table Public House, 2190 South Platte River Drive

Stuboy's BBQ & Catering, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.