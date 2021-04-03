 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Openings and Closings |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | April 3, 2021 | 8:59am
Behold the Original's croughnut sliders.EXPAND
Behold the Original's croughnut sliders.
Courtesy of the Original
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

The Ballpark neighborhood has a new hotel, right across the street from the main entrance to Coors Field, where fans of baseball and spring weather are now enjoying both, since the Colorado Rockies' home opener drew about 21,000 ticket holders (the maximum number allowed under current COVID restrictions) to the Thursday and Friday games. Some of them might have found their way inside the Rally Hotel, where the Original and the Rally Bar are now open. 

The Original is serving up such all-American favorites as half of a roasted chicken or prime rib with Hasselback potatoes, but you'll also discover nutty stuff like wagyu beef sliders made on mini croughnuts. And over at the Rally Bar, the playful snack theme continues, despite the upscale, classy decor. Housemade mini corn dogs, pretzel-crusted Scotch eggs and pimento cheese dip accompany both traditional and newfangled cocktails, with a color-shifting Rally Up serving as the house drink. See the Rally Hotel's website for hours, reservations and other details.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Original, 1600 20th Street
The Rally Bar, 1600 20th Street
The Table Public House, 2190 South Platte River Drive
Stuboy's BBQ & Catering, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.