Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

The post-pandemic onslaught of restaurant openings continues with thirteen new spots on the list this week. The restaurant comeback has even made it to Evergreen, where restaurateur Jared Leonard recently opened Campfire; nearly all of the food (currently mostly pizza, but offerings should soon expand) is made in the outdoor kitchen creating an aroma of, well, campfire all around.
Troy Guard expanded his empire with the addition of a third location of his build-your-own bowl concept, Bubu, in the lobby of the Granite Tower downtown. The Doughnut Club added a fourth location in Central Park; over in Cherry Creek, brunch spot Urban Egg added its eighth location. And McGregor Square continues its takeover of LoDo with the addition of sports haven Tom's Watch Bar and a second Carmine's.
In Aurora, soup dumpling favorite Uncle Zoe's appears to have become Dating Yummy, as evidenced only by a Yelp page and listings on several delivery apps. A phone call confirmed the name change, but it's unclear whether the spot is under new ownership, too. Sadly, the "Chinese-style pies" and other former favorites are MIA on the new menu.
On Colfax, Route 40 Cafe reopened June 11 after shuttering in October 2020 to wait out the cold weather and pandemic-era dining rules, while another spot that tried the same strategy closed for good: Earnest Hall in Sunnyside announced its permanent shutdown on June 9.
Here's the full list of openings and closings this week:
Restaurants opening this week:*
Bubu,1099 18th Street
Campfire, 27883 Meadow Drive, Evergreen
Carmine's on McGregor Square, 1951 Wazee Street
Cupbop, 3452 West 32nd Avenue and 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Unit C, Arvada
Dating Yummy, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora
The Doughnut Club, 7302 East 29th Avenue
Heaven Creamery, 299 Milwaukee Street and 6955 South York Street #420, Centennial
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, 2233 Larimer Street
Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs, 5544 East 33rd Avenue
Moods. Beats. Potions., 2844 Welton Street
Pizza 3.14, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder
Right Cream, 3047 Larimer Street
Tom's Watch Bar, 1601 19th Street, Unit 101
Urban Egg, 3033 East 1st Avenue
Restaurants reopening this week:*
Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants closing this week:*
Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue
Morin, 1600 15th Street
Uncle Zoe's,12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora
Vinue Food and Wine Bar, 2817 East Third Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously included on an opening-and-closing list.
Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com
