Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Most of the action at Campfire in Evergreen is outdoors.

The post-pandemic onslaught of restaurant openings continues with thirteen new spots on the list this week. The restaurant comeback has even made it to Evergreen, where restaurateur Jared Leonard recently opened Campfire; nearly all of the food (currently mostly pizza, but offerings should soon expand) is made in the outdoor kitchen creating an aroma of, well, campfire all around.

Troy Guard expanded his empire with the addition of a third location of his build-your-own bowl concept, Bubu, in the lobby of the Granite Tower downtown. The Doughnut Club added a fourth location in Central Park; over in Cherry Creek, brunch spot Urban Egg added its eighth location. And McGregor Square continues its takeover of LoDo with the addition of sports haven Tom's Watch Bar and a second Carmine's.

In Aurora, soup dumpling favorite Uncle Zoe's appears to have become Dating Yummy, as evidenced only by a Yelp page and listings on several delivery apps. A phone call confirmed the name change, but it's unclear whether the spot is under new ownership, too. Sadly, the "Chinese-style pies" and other former favorites are MIA on the new menu.

On Colfax, Route 40 Cafe reopened June 11 after shuttering in October 2020 to wait out the cold weather and pandemic-era dining rules, while another spot that tried the same strategy closed for good: Earnest Hall in Sunnyside announced its permanent shutdown on June 9.

Here's the full list of openings and closings this week:

Restaurants opening this week:*

Bubu,1099 18th Street

Campfire, 27883 Meadow Drive, Evergreen

Carmine's on McGregor Square, 1951 Wazee Street

Cupbop, 3452 West 32nd Avenue and 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Unit C, Arvada

Dating Yummy, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora

The Doughnut Club, 7302 East 29th Avenue

Heaven Creamery, 299 Milwaukee Street and 6955 South York Street #420, Centennial

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, 2233 Larimer Street

Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs, 5544 East 33rd Avenue

Moods. Beats. Potions., 2844 Welton Street

Pizza 3.14, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder

Right Cream, 3047 Larimer Street

Tom's Watch Bar, 1601 19th Street, Unit 101

Urban Egg, 3033 East 1st Avenue

Restaurants reopening this week:*

Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants closing this week:*

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

Morin, 1600 15th Street

Uncle Zoe's,12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora

Vinue Food and Wine Bar, 2817 East Third Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously included on an opening-and-closing list.

Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com