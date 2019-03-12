New Breakfast Eatery Will Take Over Colfax Pie Shop

When Lucien Reichert was a kid, his parents owned a restaurant in Connecticut, and long after the family moved to Denver, when Lucien was just five years old, he dreamed of someday following in their footsteps and opening his own place. So after graduating from college, he jumped into the kitchen and started learning about food prep — all with the goal of becoming a restaurateur.

Earlier this month, Reichert put pen to paper, taking over the space at 3350 East Colfax Avenue that most recently held the Humble Pie Store. There he plans to open a breakfast and lunch spot called Thirteen; he's targeting mid-to-late summer for the launch.

"I've spent the past few years learning the back of house and how to cook," the new business owner explains. "I started out at Chipotle. I only stayed for six or eight months, but I loved how everything was so dialed in and organized."