On April Fool's Day, Eat Like Elvis at Nick's Cafe

News flash: Elvis has been sighted in an infamous Denver sandwich. And also on the hot sauce bottles, and in the memorabilia all over the walls, and in the stories told by Nick Andurlakis, owner of Nick’s Cafe, at 777 Simms Street in Golden.

No fooling.

The notorious sandwich in question? It’s called the Fool’s Gold, and it’s a monster. A hollowed-out loaf of sourdough bread is slathered with margarine, filled with a full jar of creamy peanut butter and another jar of sugary blueberry preserves, topped with a ludicrously wonderful pound of crisped-up bacon, and then buttered up and baked. Elvis Presley was a fan; he once flew out all the way from Memphis just to pick up a sack of the sandwiches. It was, and remains, a treat fit for — yeah, we’re going there — a King.

Andurlakis met Elvis when he was only sixteen years old, working at the Colorado Mine Company restaurant back in the early ’70s. The high-end Glendale steakhouse — long shuttered and now the site of a construction company — was one of Elvis’s favorite haunts on the occasions when he came through Denver. Elvis wasn’t alone in loving the Colorado Mine Company: Clint Eastwood, Goldie Hawn, Telly Savalas and the Monkees were all fans, too. Oil magnate Marvin Davis — the guy on whom Aaron Spelling is said to have based the character of Blake Carrington in Dynasty — was there almost every day, sometimes picking up the tab for his fellow diners.

"We needed something fun on the menu, a novelty item. Me and another guy came up with the Fool's Gold," remembers Andurlakis. It was something of a lark — which is why the price on the menu was so high, and why it was negotiable. "The ladies were told they could keep whatever they sold the sandwich for over a certain amount. They'd make quite a bit of extra money that way."

A Colorado Mine Company menu from its heyday in the 1970s. Kathleen Andurlakis

Although it was relatively common for the Colorado Mine Company to host celebrities — some came in late after shows, and the restaurant staff would stay to prep and serve meals for them and their entourages — Andurlakis particularly savors his initial meeting with Elvis Presley. “He was standoffish at first,” the owner says, “but how could he not be? All the fame and meeting people all the time. He’d just come from a concert; he just wanted some food. He asked me what was good, and I told him — sort of being a smart aleck — that we had this thing called the Fool’s Gold sandwich.”

As Andurlakis recalls it, “Elvis told me to bring him a big burger, but bring the sandwich, too, because he wanted to try it. He ended up eating three of them.”

The Fool’s Gold became one of Elvis’s favorites. He’d stop for one — or three or more — just about every time his plane was in the vicinity of Denver. “He’d let us know he was coming in, and we’d have everything ready, and we’d treat him right," Andurlakis recalls. "We’d get him all warm and fuzzy, and he’d feel at home. That was important to him. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

And no kidding, he made a special trip out to Denver for the sandwiches. It was on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday, and Elvis wanted to treat everyone. The Lisa Marie — that was the name of Elvis’s personal 727 — landed at Stapleton airport, and Nick and his wife, Kathleen, were there with bags full of Fool’s Gold sandwiches to feed the party-goers. “That was where I really got to know Elvis,” Andurlakis says. “He was very good to us.”

Andurlakis and Elvis became friends; he and his wife even went up to the mountains with the King and his crew.

“Elvis had this custom-made snowmobile, and he flew it up here from Memphis and took us all to Vail to mess around in the snow,” he says. Elvis also gave Andurlakis a gift: a gold cross on a chain that Andurlakis still wears to this day. “I never take it off," he says.

EXPAND The Elvis necklace. YouTube

Despite the celebrity connections and the fact that the restaurant at one point had an employee whose only job was to make Fool’s Gold sandwiches, nothing was enough to keep the doors of the Colorado Mine Company open. The place closed with the oil bust of the early ’80s. The era of steaks and stars and sandwiches was over. Or so it seemed.

Kathleen and Nick at Nick's Cafe. Kathleen Andurlakis

Not long after the Colorado Mine Company closed, Andurlakis and his wife opened a new place — a classic Greek-American diner known as Nick’s Cafe — that still pays tribute to Elvis and his Colorado connection through the Fool’s Gold. The sandwich is pretty much the same as it always was, even if the blueberry jam has been switched to strawberry and the full-sized Elvis experience is now $64 (including fries), not $37.95 like the original. A modest slice of the loaf — also with fries — will only set you back $8.

While many of Denver's diners — 20th Street Cafe, Denver Diner, Tom's Diner — have disappeared over the past year, Nick's Cafe has managed to survive. "The pandemic was definitely a challenge and called for creative adjustments," says Kathleen Andurlakis. "What was on our side is that we have established customers that helped us through the tougher times."

And they had a special draw. "We're unique in that we are a small cafe but also an Elvis attraction," she explains. "The power of the Fool's Gold sandwich will always attract Elvis fans."

On this April Fool’s Day, you probably won’t see Elvis sitting at a table, downing a loaf-long sandwich at Nick’s. But the King is there nonetheless, both in spirit and in the huge celebration of sweet and meaty deliciousness that is the Fool’s Gold. Nick and Kathleen Andurlakis will both be there, too, and if you ask, they’ll tell you their stories, maybe show you Nick’s gold-cross necklace. They’ll get you all warm and fuzzy, and you can trade memories of celebrities and high-end steakhouses and no-fooling Denver pop-culture history.

At least when your mouth isn’t full of sandwich.

Nick’s Cafe is open at 777 Simms Street in Golden from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday for your peanut-butter-jelly-and-bacon pleasure. For more information, call 303-238-9670.

