Nocturne Owners to Open Noble Riot in Rebel Space

Rebel Restaurant will serve its last pig head on Saturday, August 4, before chef/owners Dany Lasiy and Bo Porytko move on to new adventures. But when they decided to closed their restaurant, the two put out a call for like-minded bar or restaurant owners to take over the lease at 3763 Wynkoop Street. Nicole and Scott Mattson, owners of Nocturne, the jazz supper club a few blocks south, heard the call and decided to take action.

The Mattsons have teamed up with natural wine evangelist Troy Bowen and will open Noble Riot, a wine bar dedicated to natural, low-interventionist wines. If that's a little confusing in a wine market currently saturated with 40-ounce bottles of rosé and ManCans, just know that there are small wine growers and makers dedicated to the grape in the same way that craft brewers are dedicated to the grain, and possibly even more so, since there aren't many brewers growing their own beer ingredients. Noble Riot will focus on lesser-known regions and varietals as well as independent producers.

Bowen and Scott Mattson, both certified sommeliers, met years ago while working at Mondo Vino in West Highland, and both have since gone on to spread the wine word in bigger ways. Bowen is the founder and current president of the Colorado Natural Wine Consortium and organizes the annual Denver International Wine Week to help spread the word about wines made traditionally without the use of additives or correctives.