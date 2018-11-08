 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The new Mountain Standard IPA label.EXPAND
The new Mountain Standard IPA label.
TTB

Dark Days: Odell Brewing's Mountain Standard Hibernates Until Spring

Jonathan Shikes | November 8, 2018 | 11:03am
AA

Longtime Colorado beer drinkers may have noticed that something was missing this week in the days since Daylight Saving Time ended — aside from the glorious sun. Mountain Standard, a Black IPA from Odell Brewing that celebrates Colorado's wintertime, failed to make an appearance on liquor store shelves.

In case you haven't had it, here's a description for Odell's web site: "As winter sets in we embrace the darkness with this Black IPA — released as Daylight Saving falls back to MST. We brew it with hops handpicked on Colorado’s Western Slope. The assertive American hop profile and roasted malt character balance perfectly with just a touch of bitterness. Go ahead. Give in to the dark side."

Related Stories

The much cooler old label.EXPAND
The much cooler old label.
Odell Brewing

The beer, one of the state's tastiest and best-named, was put aside to make way for one of Odell's newest releases, Cloud Catcher Milkshake IPA, which hits a much more trendy, better-selling note. "We didn't release it this year because we wanted to give Cloud Catcher a longer run," says Odell spokeswoman Kristen Wood.

But the news isn't all bad. "While we won't be releasing Mountain Standard this year, we are planning to release a new and exciting take on Mountain Standard in March of 2019," Woods says. "And since we were introducing a new version, we thought it should have a different release date."

Wood didn't want to give away too many details, but as you can see from the label above, the new version will probably have "juicy, tropical notes" — and a very different label. And, it's a safe bet to say that the release date will be at the beginning of Daylight Saving Time in 2019, which will be March 10.

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: