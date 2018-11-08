Dark Days: Odell Brewing's Mountain Standard Hibernates Until Spring

Longtime Colorado beer drinkers may have noticed that something was missing this week in the days since Daylight Saving Time ended — aside from the glorious sun. Mountain Standard, a Black IPA from Odell Brewing that celebrates Colorado's wintertime, failed to make an appearance on liquor store shelves.

In case you haven't had it, here's a description for Odell's web site: "As winter sets in we embrace the darkness with this Black IPA — released as Daylight Saving falls back to MST. We brew it with hops handpicked on Colorado’s Western Slope. The assertive American hop profile and roasted malt character balance perfectly with just a touch of bitterness. Go ahead. Give in to the dark side."