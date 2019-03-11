Old 121 Brewhouse Moves into Former Caution Brewing Space in Lakewood

Karla and Brett Zahrte and their friend Eric Gupta were fond of gathering after work or on the weekends at Caution Brewing in Lakewood, their neighborhood watering hole, to talk about the day they could open their own brewery. They wanted something in Lakewood, close to their homes — something like Caution.

Brett, who has spent fourteen years in the brewing industry, used to chat with his friend and co-worker Jason Bailey about the same thing. “Brett and I would talk after our shifts working at Epic and Crooked Stave and bounce around ideas about what we would do if we opened our own brewery,” Bailey says.

So it was an eye opener when Karla saw a two-line ad in 2017 offering an anonymous west Denver brewery for sale. The description, down to the size of both the brewhouse and the tap house, matched Caution exactly. The Zahrtes emailed the broker and set up a meeting with the brewery owner at a nearby bar. It wasn't too much of a surprise, then, when they walked in to find Caution owner Danny Wang sitting at the table.