One Barrel Bistro Adds Upscale Fare to Downtown Englewood

Colorado natives Jamie Elward and her husband, Jordan Blaydes, have been working on opening a restaurant for the past two and a half years. But the day has finally come, and the two are unveiling something a little different for downtown Englewood: a ritzy new eatery called One Barrel American Bistro & Wine Bar.

"We're trying to bring more of an upscale destination to Englewood, but in a homey environment," Elward explains. One Barrel will serve as a wine bar as well as a full lunch and dinner restaurant. "We've both been studying to get our sommelier certification," the co-owner adds. "We want to represent as much of the world as possible in our wines."