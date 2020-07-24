Boulder's BRU Gastropub and Brewery Is Closing After Seven Years

BRU Handbuilt Ales & Eats, an unusual brewery and restaurant that opened in Boulder in 2013, will close its doors for good next Friday, July 31, another casualty of COVID-19. Owners Ian and Bryce Clark say the decision to shutter is a "heartbreaking" one, but that the pandemic left them no other choice.

Ian Clark, then the head chef at Centro Mexican Kitchen, started the brewery part of the business in 2011 in his garage, bottling beers with unusual ingredients such as lemon zest, dates and juniper. He left Centro two years later to open the restaurant, at 5290 Arapahoe Avenue, bringing his beer-making equipment with him.

It was — and still is — a unique concept: a gastropub in which in the head chef and owner is also the head brewer, using the same ingredient-driven approach for both his beer and his food.

"He did really set out to change the game when it came to beer and food," says Bryce. "And we sure did get a lot of people seeing that craft beer should be paired with craft food. He’s also pretty proud of starting a restaurant that wasn’t on Pearl Street and building it without a crazy budget, with a lot of hard work and some handy skills."

Ian and Bryce Clark. Bru

Those skills included building some of the furniture and doors inside the restaurant, along with the tap handles, which were made from old cooking utensils; growing his own ingredients; and keeping bees for honey.

Construction on Arapahoe Street started to take a toll on business last year, however, Clark says. And the shutdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic were the final straw.

On Thursday, BRU posted the following note on Facebook.