Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

The Nonprofit Osage Cafe Moves Into a Larger Space and Adds a Market

July 14, 2022 12:37PM

Osage Cafe has moved to a larger space and added a market.
Osage Cafe has moved to a larger space and added a market. Osage Cafe/Instagram
Nonprofit restaurant Osage Cafe has operated at 1099 Osage Street in the La Alma/Lincoln Park neighborhood for nine years, but now, it's moved into a larger space at 1035 Osage Street and added an affordable market.

The cafe is operated by the Denver Housing Authority's (DHA) Youth Employment Academy (YEA), which works to "serve young adults in breaking the cycle of generational poverty in Denver communities by gaining personal and economic stability through education and employment training," according to the organization's website. The program's participants range in ages from 14-24, and at Osage cafe, they receive culinary industry training. Along with serving the community from the cafe, Osage is also one of the vendors that provides food for Meow Wolf's HELLOFOOD.

Choice Market previously operated out of 1035 Osage Street, but when it opted to not renew its lease, the DHA saw an opportunity to fill a need for the community. "[We] took a step back to see how we could provide both the cafe and mercardo", says Annie Hancock, DHA director of resident community connections. By combining the two concepts, the DHA hopes to create a space in which the whole neighborhood feels welcome.

"This is what community development is," adds Keo Frazier, director of communications and public affairs for the DHA. "It is utilizing transit-oriented spaces that are not just something like a grocery store, but culturally relevant, and have easy and affordable access." The market will stock ingredients tailored to the cultural needs of the neighborhood with a focus on nutritional options as well as grab-and-go meals.
click to enlarge Interns at Osage Cafe gain food-service and culinary skills to jump-start their careers. - COURTESY OF OSAGE CAFE
Interns at Osage Cafe gain food-service and culinary skills to jump-start their careers.
Courtesy of Osage Cafe
The former Osage space will be used for the YEA training academy, wholesale department, food production, catering and other various projects. However, when not in use, YEA hopes to rent the space out to local food trucks, restaurants and vendors to use as a ghost kitchen; the goal is to be able to offer it at an affordable price so that community members can use it to make their ambitions a reality.

To celebrate the move and expansion, Osage Cafe & Mercado will host a grand opening celebration on July 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. During the event, local chefs who are also Denver Housing Authority residents will be on hand cooking up a special menu of food from their countries. Expect items like spring rolls, fried chicken, green chile, fried rice and couscous. There will also be free aguas frescas and raffles, as well as free snacks for all youth under eighteen.

The cafe's regular menu includes American-style breakfast and lunch options like breakfast burritos, pastries, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, soups, salad and rotating specials.

Osage Cafe & Mercado is located at 1035 Osage Street. The cafe is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the market is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (Saturdays will be added in the fall).
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation