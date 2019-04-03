Why Osaka Ramen Earned Our Best Ramen Award This Year

Ramen is a newer addition to our Best of Denver awards, making it onto our Readers' Poll only last year, and showing up on the Denver dining scene in just a handful of eateries until about 2014, when Japanese noodle shops began popping up all over town. A standout in the new wave is Osaka Ramen, which debuted at 2611 Walnut Street in May 2015, making it onto our list of the ten best new restaurants to open that year.

And this year, we picked chef/owner Jeff Osaka's underground noodle bar as Denver's Best Ramen, one of 116 winners in the Food & Drink category.

Osaka's culinary career in Denver started with an understated little dining room called Twelve, which ran from 2008 to 2014 in the Ballpark neighborhood, an island of elegant cuisine in a sea of sports bars and boozers catering to baseball fans and late-night carousers. With the opening of Osaka Ramen after Twelve closed, the restaurateur switched to simple Japanese street fare with a chef's touch, adding intensity to the slow-simmered broths and building layers of flavor from housemade toppings.