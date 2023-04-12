Navigation
After More Than Three Years, Ototo Has Reopened on the Sushi Den Corner

April 12, 2023 2:56PM

Ototo has been closed since March 2020.
Since opening Sushi Den in 1984, brothers Toshi and Yasu Kizaki have built a restaurant empire on South Pearl Street, adding its sister restaurant Izakaya Den in 2007 and the more casual, Japanese robata-focused Ototo, which means "little brother" in Japanese, in 2010.

But after all Colorado restaurants were ordered to shut down indoor dining because of COVID-19 in March 2020, Ototo never made a comeback. Until now.

"With the challenge of finding experienced chefs and staff, Toshi and Yasu focused on building back Sushi Den and Izakaya Den the last few years," the restaurant shares in a statement.
click to enlarge japanese fried chicken
Favorites like Japanese-style chicken (kara-age) are back.
Ototo
But as of April 12, Ototo is officially back, open for dinner from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. "Over the past year, Toshi Kizaki traveled to Japan and hand-selected Japanese chefs to execute Ototo’s kitchen," says Ototo's announcement of the news.

Many old favorites are on the menu for this latest iteration, including whole steamed branzino, Sushi Den staple miso black cod, and Japanese-style fried chicken (kara-age).

New items range from tako yaki and bacon mochi to buta kimchi made with Canadian mugi-buta pork and wok-seared with spicy Korean kimchi.

Ototo is located at 1501 South Pearl Street. Reservations are available on OpenTable, and walk-ins are also welcome.
