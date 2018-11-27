Pablo's Takes Home Four Medals at Global Roasting Competition

Pablo's Coffee recently celebrated six months in its newest location at 7701 East Colfax Avenue, which houses a coffee shop, tasting lab, offices and the company's main roasting and packaging facility. It's also where head roaster Brian Gerhard works his magic, turning green coffee into dark and delicious beans. Pablo's sweetened the milestone by receiving attention for its achievements in roasting at the Golden Bean North America coffee competition. Pablo's was just one of 500 roasters worldwide that submitted over 900 coffees for consideration in the Golden Bean, which was held in Portland this past September.

Gerhard didn't attend but was there in spirit, representing Pablo's with four roasts that ended up taking home medals. Both the Red and Yellow Honey Process from Costa Rica won silver medals, while the Little Jem and Espresso Blend won bronze medals. Categories ranged from espresso and drip to milk-based coffee drinks.

“I’m particularly proud of the honey process coffees’ medals, as they were very challenging to develop a roast profile," says Gerhard. "The end result mitigated some the inherent faults in the green coffee while showing off the positive attributes. It took quite a bit of R&D to develop the roast curves and recipes.”

Brian Gerhard, head roaster for Pablo's, with the medals his coffees earned at the Golden Bean North America. Danielle Krolewicz