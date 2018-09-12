Phil's Place Announces Last Call

We never thought of Phil's Place as a dive bar, even though this joint at 3463 Larimer Street is certainly the most modest spot in a booming part of RiNo, across the street from the Exdo Event Center, diagonal from Hop Alley. We always considered Phil's a neighborhood bar, since it held down this dusty corner of Denver's warehouse area long before the neighborhood was even dubbed RiNo.

The building got its start a century ago as Kelly's Drugstore. By the ’70s, it had become Dave's Lounge, then turned into Our Place and finally became Phil's Place in 2002. That's when we first came here, to get a taste of Junie Garcia's cooking. She'd been a cook at the Bamboo Hut, the late, legendary Mexican joint (yes: Owner J.R. Perez didn't bother to change the name when he bought the place at 2449 Larimer) that operated for decades ten blocks down the street. When Phil Garcia, son of Junie and Gary, turned Our Place into Phil's Place, his parents followed him there. Father Gary can frequently be found behind the bar; Phil turned the former game room into a kitchen for Junie, where she continues to turn out her Mexican specialties, including fried tacos, big breakfast burritos and an incredible green chile.

A river of beer runs through our memories of Phil's. There was the time we sat down next to a house painter enjoying a few mid-day pops, who showed us his bullet wounds. The time a regular marveled at the fact that nearby Chuburger was charging $13 for a hamburger. Almost a decade ago, Dick Kreck held a book signing here for Smaldone: The Untold Story of an American Crime Family; he'd once met a Smaldone cellmate at the Phil's Place bar. But increasingly, jailbirds were being replaced at the bar by millennials who'd stop in for a quick, cheap drink before their table was ready at Hop Alley, or a nightcap at the end of a bachelorette party.