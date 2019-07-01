Punch Bowl Social Stapleton Adds Aviation-Inspired Putt Club

Punch Bowl Social Stapleton just elevated Denver's patio drinking game with Putt Club, an eighteen-hole miniature golf course decorated with chic, mid-century modern aviation accessories and clever nods to the area’s history. (New Denver transplants may not realize it, but the Stapleton neighborhood was once home to Denver's international airport.)

This is the second Putt Club for the company (the first was opened in Cleveland), but Stapleton’s unique addition is the only outdoor mini-golf course for the brand. Punch Bowl Social, whose original location opened in 2012 at 65 Broadway, has expanded to include seventeen locations across the U.S. (a Dallas outpost just opened over the weekend), with plans to add nine more cities soon.

EXPAND Staci Berry

After you've consumed every last morsel of your falafel burger and rosemary fries, venture past the bowling lanes, grab a drink at the bar and stroll out into the sunshine for some friendly mini-golf competition. Don’t worry about abandoning your High Fashion cocktail to putt; the designers of the course, who clearly know a thing or two about social drinking, have added convenient drink holders at each hole so you can grip your putter with both hands (so who needs a caddie?).

The spacious 14,000-square-foot patio ensures that putters won’t crowd each other while navigating the course. So don’t fret if Hole 7's challenging volcano cup, with a questionable par-3 rating, takes you significant time to calculate the perfect line to sink the shot. Playing all eighteen holes will run you $10 (or $6 for kids 12 and under).

EXPAND Staci Berry

Adjacent to Central Park, Punch Bowl Social Stapleton resides in the heart of a residential community, so the entertainment zone welcomes all ages to come over and play. Gather up the kiddos for a round at Putt Club as an energetic summer alternative to library story time. Don’t sweat it if your golf skills are below par, because the patio also offers corn hole and ping pong. The space is also available for private events with access to a full-service bar.

If the current construction projects at Denver International Airport are causing you stress, just jet over to Punch Bowl Social, where you can ace your next friend gathering, cool off with a cocktail or two and chill in the shade of the former Stapleton International Airport’s air traffic control tower.

Punch Bowl Social Stapleton is located at 3120 North Uinta Street in Denver and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 720-500-3788 or visit the restaurant’s website.