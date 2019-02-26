This Denver Mead Brewer Sources Honey From All Over the World

The meads from Queen Bee Brews are all about the high-quality, unique honey used.

By day, Deborah Lee is an accountant. On nights and weeknights, though, she's the creative force behind Queen Bee Brews Meads, an artisan company dedicated to dry meads, far different than the excessively sweet stuff many of us are familiar with. But what sets Lee's meads apart is her passion and attention to detail when it comes to one ingredient – the honey.

“I focus on small batch meads using honeys from all over [because] honey has different flavors and aroma profiles,” Lee says. “There’s a lot of character from honey that people don’t realize.”

Lee explains that the taste of one honey can vary from year to year, and honey isn’t limited to what we find in the grocery store. The variety of flavors includes floral, fruity, spicy, woody, barnyard-like and even leathery — all of which act as inspiration for Lee's mead recipes.