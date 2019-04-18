 


    Herban Planet
Quiero Arepas will hold its Platt Park grand opening on Saturday, April 20.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Quiero Arepas Plans April 20 Grand Opening on South Pearl Street

Mark Antonation | April 18, 2019 | 12:59pm
Quiero Arepas couldn't have picked a better day for the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar restaurant than Saturday, April 20. Not that you need to get stoned to experience a craving for the eatery's Venezuelan arepas, but 4/20 is a great day to celebrate a Denver original — and its also the ninth anniversary of Quiero, founded as as street food stand Igor and Beckie Panasewicz in 2010.

After a short time selling arepas at farmers markets, the couple hit the streets with a food truck before finding a home at Avanti Food & Beverage in 2015. But a solo Quiero Arepas was always part of the plan, one that came to fruition last December, when Makan Malaysian closed at 1859 South Pearl Street. The owner was a friend, so the Panasewiczes agreed to take over the lease.

After a quick remodel, the new Quiero Arepas will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday, serving arepas until 9 p.m. After that, the team will take Sunday off before launching into regular hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The couple founded their eatery with the goal of serving fresh, all-natural and gluten-free Venezuelan street food using meats, produce and cheese from local farms and producers. Menu items are served with a minimum of packaging, without straws, lids, side cups or plates (the sandwich-like arepas come wrapped only in thin food-service foil).

Quiero Arepas will remain open at Avanti, and the food truck, powered by natural gas, will continue to roam the streets. 

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

