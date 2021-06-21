Social Sightings: Rainbow Pasta, Garden Fresh Produce and More

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

How do you keep up with the latest news from your favorite restaurants? One of the best ways is to follow social media. But now that concerts and sports events and farmers' markets are back, who's got time to endlessly scroll? We're here to help. This is the first installment of a new weekly series, Social Sightings, in which we'll highlight news, dishes and notable recent posts from Denver restaurants.

Spuntino

2639 West 32nd Avenue

The Italian eatery, which specializes in doing the unexpected, is offering a colorful spin on aglio e olio for the next few weeks. One dollar from every dish sold will be donated to the Transgender Center of the Rockies. Also notable: the poetic captions.

The Original

1600 20th Street

One of several restaurants to open recently in the Ballpark neighborhood's new McGregor Square complex, this retro-inspired diner will add lunch starting June 22.

The Fifth String

3316 Tejon Street

Chef Amos Watts has been busy, and not just in the kitchen. Radishes are one of the early-season veggies he and his team recently pulled from their garden. It doesn't get fresher than that.

Pirate Alley Po'Boys

3215 Zuni Street

Though we lost Julep in 2020, Kyle and Katy Foster are still serving Southern eats in the form of Po'Boys, available at Stir Cooking School (which they also own) on Thursdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. You have to pre-order online for pick-up, and you'll need to pay attention to Instagram, where they post weekly specials like the fried Pirate Pocket stuffed with gumbo and the frog cake sandwich.

Cart-Driver

2500 Larimer Street #100

Summer pizza craving: the new white pie from this RiNo spot. They had us at Castelvetrano olives.

Exile Kitchen

320 East Colfax Avenue

A post on April 5 announced that Southern brunch spot Sassafras' Capitol Hill location was being rebranded as Exile Kitchen. A call to the restaurant on June 21 confirmed the name change is now in place, but a voicemail message notes that the restaurant has "the same chef, same delicious menu as well as the same beverage program."

Did you spot something noteworthy from a Denver bar or restaurant on social? Send tips to cafe@westword.com