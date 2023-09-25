 Remembering Denver Chef Matt Selby | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Remembering Matt Selby

The longtime Denver chef, whose resume includes fifteen years at Vesta, passed away over the weekend.
September 25, 2023
Matt Selby after leaving Vesta in 2013 to go out on his own.
Matt Selby after leaving Vesta in 2013 to go out on his own. Lori Midson
Share this:
In those days, we walked in the footsteps of giants. It was the early ’90s, and we were just kids with more ambition and passion than common sense, but we were smart enough to use the pioneering paths of operators like Cliff Young, Blair Taylor and Mel Master to plot a course that would lead us through the tumult of an unforgiving industry together.

We worked every charity event, invented our own food festivals and supported one another unconditionally as we figured out how to put our names, brands and city on the culinary map. There were far fewer restaurants in that era than there are now, so every event was worked by the usual suspects. If you were there, you know who you are —  and you also know what a special bond we formed finding our way together.

No ask was too great, because we knew that a high tide would lift all boats. If one of us succeeded, we all won — and that level of teamwork was what got us through some gloriously challenging times. Now we're there again, facing new challenges in different ways as age and the fallout from a life of stress, strain, success, failure and fading glory haunts us through the loss of our friends.
hands with tatoos
Matt Selby's hands spoke of his passions.
Westword
Now we have to say goodbye to Matt Selby, a self-proclaimed food historian, lover of all things baseball, culinary combatant, iconic local chef and dear friend. I came to know Matty when Vesta first opened and Jax was in its infancy over twenty years ago. We leaned on one another in the empty wasteland that was LoDo, forging a bond that I will always treasure. His infectious smile, hysterical antics, incessant pranks, beaming sense of humor and love of brotherhood created the glue that held us together.

Matty never once let up on the quest to showcase our talent, collectively and individually, and that level of humility and camaraderie left an indelible mark on us all. He respected the craft and tradition as much as he pushed to break boundaries and reach new horizons of success through hard work and intelligence. His self-taught grittiness and iconic tattooed veneer belied a sweetness that made up his core and was served up in heaping helpings with every encounter.
click to enlarge a man in a chef's coat
Matt Selby
Westword

Matty leaves a legacy of passion, unwavering support for his comrades and a zeal for cooking.

Since his death this past weekend, I've spoken with many friends about Matty. We're saddened by the loss and how, yet again, the group has become smaller by one. Still, we bask in the warm glow of fond memories of Matty's outrageously prolific personality and his dedication to being a hospitalitarian.

With gratitude and love, we bid you farewell, my brother. Tonight I'll be listening to Michael McDonald but hearing Matty's voice as he performed his legendary impersonation.

In his memory, cook something for the joy of cooking alone. Share your success with others. Take what you do seriously, not yourself. Pass on your knowledge. Lead with humility. These are Matty's gifts.

Stay gold, Pony Boy, stay gold.

After twenty years in restaurant kitchens, Jamey Fader is now culinary director for Marczyk Fine Foods and an occasional Westword contributor.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Colorado Takes Home Fourteen Gold Medals at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival

Beer

Colorado Takes Home Fourteen Gold Medals at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival

By Ryan Pachmayer
Reader: Call Your Mother Is the In-N-Out of Bagels!

Comment of the Day

Reader: Call Your Mother Is the In-N-Out of Bagels!

By Westword Staff
As So Many Roads Closes — Again — Do Denver Deadheads Deserve Better?

Opinion

As So Many Roads Closes — Again — Do Denver Deadheads Deserve Better?

By Skyler McKinley
Five Restaurants Debuted in Denver This Week

Openings & Closings

Five Restaurants Debuted in Denver This Week

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation