 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Striking teachers can score some food discounts in Denver during the walkout.
Striking teachers can score some food discounts in Denver during the walkout.
Courtesy of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association

These Restaurants Are Offering Free or Discounted Food for Striking Teachers

Mark Antonation | February 12, 2019 | 12:49pm
AA

Denver Public School teachers could potentially work up quite a hunger while picketing during the ongoing strike, which started on Monday, February 11, after collective bargaining talks hit a wall. A few restaurants and shops are pitching in with free or discounted food until the strike is resolved. Here's a list of those places, which we'll add to until the strike is resolved:

American Grind's burgers will be a buck off for teachers during the strike.EXPAND
American Grind's burgers will be a buck off for teachers during the strike.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Avanti Food & Beverage
3200 Pecos Street
720-269-4778
A number of the fast-casual counters at this LoHi food hall are offering specials for striking teachers.
American Grind is taking one dollar off the price of its burgers; Bistro Georgette is offering 25 percent off meals; The Rotary is knocking 20 percent of tabs; Brava Pizzeria Della Strada is serving $5.50 margherita pizzas; and the Avanti bar is offering 50 percent off all bar tabs. Just show your DPS ID at the counter or bar before you pay.

Crafty Fox has a free pizza for DPS teachers.
Crafty Fox has a free pizza for DPS teachers.
Photo by Danielle Lirette

The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria
3901 Fox Street
303-455-9666
This north Denver pizzeria and beer bar is offering a free ten-inch pepperoni pizza and soda if you show your Denver Public Schools ID. The deal runs through February 17, is not good with any other promotion and is limited to one one free meal per teacher.

The Goods
2550 East Colfax Avenue
303-355-5445
Here's what the Goods posted on Facebook today (February 12, 2019):

The Goods is so happy to support our community - the amazing teachers from East High School and all of DPS! We are here for you! Our doors are open to you for bathrooms, water, and coffee...and of course we will provide a free buffet each day that the strike goes on! You are our community and we stand behind you! We appreciate you so much! Thank you for all that you do for our kids and our communities!


Hazel
1581 South Pearl Street
303-957-8960
Tori Schumacher, owner of Hazel, a new art bar on old South Pearl Street, grew up in Denver and attended South High School. "I remember when our teachers were on strike 25 years ago," Schumacher recalls. "Native to the neighborhood and raising kids who are also in DPS, I would like to support our teachers by offering them a BOGO offer on drinks for the remainder of the strike." Come into Hazel between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and show your DPS identification to take advantage of the special (which is not good with other offers).

You can find solidarity and discount scoops at High Point.
You can find solidarity and discount scoops at High Point.
Danielle Lirette

High Point Creamery
215 South Holly Street
2669 Larimer Street (inside Denver Central Market)
3977 Tennyson Street
Denver Public Schools teachers can visit any of the three Denver High Point ice cream shops and get 50 percent off a kiddie, small or medium-sized scoop.

Spicy miso ramen at Osaka Ramen.EXPAND
Spicy miso ramen at Osaka Ramen.
Danielle Lirette

Osaka Ramen
2611 Walnut Street
303-955-7938
School teachers can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a valid teacher ID.  Gratuity is not included, and the deal cannot be combined with any other offer.

Rialto Cafe
934 16th Street
303-893-2233
This 16th Street Mall eatery says: "In support of our Denver teachers, we are offering a free lunch entree to any Denver teacher Monday through Friday until the strike is over. Must show credentials to qualify. #DCTAStrong #Solidarity." The offer is good for dine-in meals only and limited to one per day per person.

Sushi on the conveyer belt at Sushi-Rama.EXPAND
Sushi on the conveyer belt at Sushi-Rama.
Danielle Lirette

Sushi-Rama
2615 Larimer Street
4960 South Newport Street
10012 Commons Street, Building C, Lone Tree
Teachers can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a valid teacher ID.  Gratuity is not included, and the deal cannot be combined with any other offer.

Wendell's Breakfast
3838 Tennyson Street
720-485-3901
Wendell’s is offering all-day happy hour pricing for DPS teachers who show their ID.

Let us know if your establishment is offering deals for striking teachers and we'll add it to our list. Leave a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: