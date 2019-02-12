These Restaurants Are Offering Free or Discounted Food for Striking Teachers

Denver Public School teachers could potentially work up quite a hunger while picketing during the ongoing strike, which started on Monday, February 11, after collective bargaining talks hit a wall. A few restaurants and shops are pitching in with free or discounted food until the strike is resolved. Here's a list of those places, which we'll add to until the strike is resolved:

American Grind's burgers will be a buck off for teachers during the strike.

Avanti Food & Beverage

3200 Pecos Street

720-269-4778

A number of the fast-casual counters at this LoHi food hall are offering specials for striking teachers.

American Grind is taking one dollar off the price of its burgers; Bistro Georgette is offering 25 percent off meals; The Rotary is knocking 20 percent of tabs; Brava Pizzeria Della Strada is serving $5.50 margherita pizzas; and the Avanti bar is offering 50 percent off all bar tabs. Just show your DPS ID at the counter or bar before you pay.

Crafty Fox has a free pizza for DPS teachers. Photo by Danielle Lirette

The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria

3901 Fox Street

303-455-9666

This north Denver pizzeria and beer bar is offering a free ten-inch pepperoni pizza and soda if you show your Denver Public Schools ID. The deal runs through February 17, is not good with any other promotion and is limited to one one free meal per teacher.

The Goods

2550 East Colfax Avenue

303-355-5445

Here's what the Goods posted on Facebook today (February 12, 2019):



The Goods is so happy to support our community - the amazing teachers from East High School and all of DPS! We are here for you! Our doors are open to you for bathrooms, water, and coffee...and of course we will provide a free buffet each day that the strike goes on! You are our community and we stand behind you! We appreciate you so much! Thank you for all that you do for our kids and our communities!



Hazel

1581 South Pearl Street

303-957-8960

Tori Schumacher, owner of Hazel, a new art bar on old South Pearl Street, grew up in Denver and attended South High School. "I remember when our teachers were on strike 25 years ago," Schumacher recalls. "Native to the neighborhood and raising kids who are also in DPS, I would like to support our teachers by offering them a BOGO offer on drinks for the remainder of the strike." Come into Hazel between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and show your DPS identification to take advantage of the special (which is not good with other offers).

You can find solidarity and discount scoops at High Point. Danielle Lirette

High Point Creamery

215 South Holly Street

2669 Larimer Street (inside Denver Central Market)

3977 Tennyson Street

Denver Public Schools teachers can visit any of the three Denver High Point ice cream shops and get 50 percent off a kiddie, small or medium-sized scoop.

EXPAND Spicy miso ramen at Osaka Ramen. Danielle Lirette

Osaka Ramen

2611 Walnut Street

303-955-7938

School teachers can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a valid teacher ID. Gratuity is not included, and the deal cannot be combined with any other offer.

Rialto Cafe

934 16th Street

303-893-2233

This 16th Street Mall eatery says: "In support of our Denver teachers, we are offering a free lunch entree to any Denver teacher Monday through Friday until the strike is over. Must show credentials to qualify. #DCTAStrong #Solidarity." The offer is good for dine-in meals only and limited to one per day per person.

EXPAND Sushi on the conveyer belt at Sushi-Rama. Danielle Lirette

Sushi-Rama

2615 Larimer Street

4960 South Newport Street

10012 Commons Street, Building C, Lone Tree

Teachers can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a valid teacher ID. Gratuity is not included, and the deal cannot be combined with any other offer.

Wendell's Breakfast

3838 Tennyson Street

720-485-3901

Wendell’s is offering all-day happy hour pricing for DPS teachers who show their ID.

Let us know if your establishment is offering deals for striking teachers and we'll add it to our list. Leave a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.