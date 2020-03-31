Where to Get Your Groceries Outside of Standard Stores and Markets

If the idea of navigating grocery store aisles has you a little on edge right now, there are a number of new alternatives. Many places around town are preparing boxes of produce, meats, cheese, dry goods, herbs, jarred food and more, all with the idea of getting local farm products out there as well as finding a use for restaurant stock that might otherwise go to waste while dining rooms remain closed. If your fridge is looking empty and the pantry shelves bare, here are nine places to order supplies, many of which will box or bag them up for curbside pick-up or delivery.

Del Frisco’s Grille

100 St. Paul Street

303-835-9191

This Cherry Creek steakhouse has started selling grocery boxes as well as to-go food from its regular menu. It's a great way to cook at home using the same ingredients as Del Frisco's chefs. Order from a range of steaks, hamburger patties, lump crab, halibut, salmon, tuna, chicken and even lobster tails. There's also fresh produce, including arugula, avocados, carrots, cauliflower, fresh corn, garlic, Brussels sprouts, an array of peppers and lettuces, tomatoes, potatoes, fresh herbs and more. And don't forget the dairy: butter, milk, cream and a variety of cheeses. Call to place an order and pick up at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Denver Central Market

2669 Larimer Street

Choose a crate of selected food from this RiNo market hall next time you need to restock. The Rise and Shine box costs $60 and includes bacon from SK Provisions, a carton of milk and ahalf-pound of coffee from Crema, a stick of butter and a block of cheese from Vero, assorted pastries from Izzio, and a dozen eggs and omelet-ready veggies from Green Seed. Also available is a snack pack for $55 filled with meat, cheeses and crackers, two Jerry's Nut Snack bags, fresh fruit, cookies, a loaf of bread and a pint of high Point Creamery ice cream. The Grill Out, Chill Out pack is also $55 and has four shrimp skewers from Tammen's Fish Market, two pounds of ground beef and bratwurst from The Local Butcher and three pints of deli salad. You can add charcoal to this deal for $6, and dessert as well. For those looking for a larger haul, the Big Box is $135 and contains a combination of dry and fresh goods such as pasta, tomato sauce, mozzarella, meat, crab cakes, bread, whole vegetables, three different desserts and two rolls of toilet paper. Order online from Green Seed between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for pick-up (ready within 25 minutes) or delivery.

Fresh produce is the way to go. Linnea Covington

GrowHaus

thegrowhaus.org

Don't bother leaving your house: This urban farm will bring a box of local groceries right to your home for a $5 fee. There are a variety of kits to choose from including the $25 basic box, which has one bundle of greens, three to four veggies, three types of fruit, half a loaf of artisan bread and six organic eggs. Add on half a pound of mushrooms for $5, or throw in cookies, nuts, tortillas and kombucha. There's even an option to donate a box of food to a family in need for an extra $20. Products come from Dahlia Campus Farms, Hazel Dell, Bluepoint Bakery, High Plains Food Coop and other local growers and producers. Order on the GrowHaus website, where you can also choose your delivery time. Note: because of current high demand, the GrowHaus is limiting boxes to residents of the 80216 area code until further notice.

The Farmers' Market at The Tributary

701 12th Street, Golden

303-856-7225

Head to Golden for fresh foods to stock your fridge and pantry. Shop there (with social distancing enforced) or order online and have it ready for curbside pick-up or delivery. There are mixed bags of produce, lemons and limes, bread by Moxie and Izzio, vegan hot dog buns, eggs, oat milk, butter, coffee, pasta, condiments and more. Add River Bear Meats to the shopping list, including sliced peachwood smoked ham, sausages, steaks, bacon and other items. Tributary opens at 7 a.m.; call ahead to find out the best times to shop.

EXPAND So much beautiful bread! Linnea Covington

Moe's Broadway Bagels

550 Grant Street

303-733-7331

Grocery boxes from this bagel deli come with fruit, milk from Morning Fresh Dairy, pasture-fresh eggs from VitalFarms and deli meats and cheeses. Of course, you can get bagels and cream cheese, too, so once you pick up the rest, you'll be set on sandwich makings — and Moe's will even throw on a pack of vinyl gloves for $5 for when you do decide to hit the supermarket. Place orders online for pick-up between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Denver bagelry, as well as Moe's Boulder locations.

LoHi Local

3200 Tejon Street

303-927-6334

The owners of LoHi Steakbar have launched a grocery and take-out program operating out of the restaurant. While you order a sandwich for lunch, also stock up on celery, fennel, grapefruit, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, peeled garlic, herbs, limes and lemons, onions, mushrooms, radishes, sweet potatoes, shishito peppers, sauces and more. There are also plenty of meats and dairy products to choose from: steak, chicken breasts, cheese, cream and almond and soy milk. While you're at it, you can replenish your toilet paper supply. Or let LoHi Local do the shopping, with selected boxes such as a $45 grilling box with two 10-ounce flatiron steaks, twice baked potatoes, asparagus and seasoning; and make-your-own hamburger kits for $45, which come with four patties, Bluepoint bakery brioche buns, thick-cut bacon, cheese and fixings. Call to get your box ready for pick-up from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Big Red F Pop-Up Farm Stands

Various locations

Since the farmers' markets will have a later start this year, Big Red F Restaurant Group has teamed up with Boulder County Farmers Markets to create pop-up farm stands. Each of these mini-markets will offer shoppers a stress-free way to get fresh spring produce while supporting local farmers. It's low-contact, too, since you order and pay for your box of goods online beginning the Wednesday before the farm stand opens on Saturdays. Find out which restaurant will be hosting the pop-up on Big Red F's Instagram page (@bigredfrestaurants), then order online on the restaurant's website between Wednesday and Saturday. Big Red F restaurants include Zolo Grill, West End Tavern, Centro Mexican Kitchen, Lola Coastal Mexican and all the Jax Fish House and Post Brewing Co. locations.

EXPAND Rows of tomatoes and cucumbers from the Union Station Farmers' Market last year. You can't go yet, but you can get produce boxes delivered. Linnea Covington

Reunion Bread at The Source

3350 Brighton Boulevard

720-620-9336

The bakers at Reunion Bread are expanding their offerings with weekend boxes filled with fresh vegetables from The Fresh Guys Produce plus your choice of sourdough bread, vegan banana bread or granola. Reunion is prepping 500 boxes for $27 each, which you can pick up curbside (so no need to get out of your car) on Saturday or Sunday. So far, the produce has included staples such as lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, berries, celery and some herbs. Pick-up for folks over age sixty will be from 8 to 9 a.m., and from 9 a.m. and until 5 p.m. (or when all the boxes are gone) for everyone else. Call the shop to order your box and pay by card over the phone.

The Waterloo

817 Main Street, Louisville

303-993-2094

Get all the produce and other staples you need from this family-owned restaurant in Louisville. Find things like lemons, oranges, whole milk, parsnips, cilantro, butter, bread, tortillas, bacon, chicken breasts, ground beef and more. There are also prepared foods to order, including pork green chile, smoked pulled pork and soups. The prices prove comparable to those in many grocery stores, with items such as bell peppers for $1, steak at $8.50 a pound and carrots at $1 per pound. Takeout is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Find the full grocery list online and call the restaurant to place your order.