Chef Richard Sandoval Lands in Cherry Creek with Toro, Tuesday Dinner

Richard Sandoval Hospitality, led by chef Richard Sandoval, has partnered with DiamondRock Hospitality to open the latest location of Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, Sandoval's Pan Latin and Asian fusion concept. It will debut at the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek this spring, in the transformed space at 150 Clayton Lane that formerly housed Second Home Kitchen + Bar, and then Social Fare (a recording there says that the restaurant is undergoing a "design evolution").

“We saw a tremendous opportunity to bring one of Richard’s best-loved restaurants to Denver,” says DiamondRock Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Tom Healy in a statement announcing the deal. “The restaurant will fit perfectly in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood and will create a vibrant gathering spot for locals and hotel guests alike."

This will be the sixth location of Toro worldwide, as well as the sixth Richard Sandoval spot currently open in Colorado. (There's already a Toro in Snowmass; Tamayo is Sandoval's flagship in Denver.) Toro's menu blends Pan Latin and Asian flavors on shareable small plates, as well as a beverage program that's driven by Latin spirits. Toro Latin Bar & Kitchen Cherry Creek will showcase some items unique to the location, including a ceviche bar.

“The city of Denver means a lot to me, as it is where I have established roots both personally and professionally over the past eighteen years," says Sandoval. "I am honored to grow my portfolio and bring vibrant flavors and the convivial Latin dining culture to the Cherry Creek neighborhood."

For a taste of Sandoval's cooking in the meantime, head to another Cherry Creek spot, Cherish Lounge, 221 Detroit Street, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, when he'll work with master distiller Don Buccio for a five-course tequila-and-food-pairing dinner that highlights tequila from Casa Mexico. Tickets are $80 here.