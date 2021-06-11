The Scoop on Right Cream's New Location in RiNo

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

"I'll never just crush something up and put it in my ice cream," says David Right, who founded Right Cream with Josh Siegel, his longtime friend and business partner, after pandemic boredom led him to purchase an ice cream machine in May 2020.

Now, almost exactly one year after the two started selling pints through their popular Instagram account, they are ready to scale up with the opening of a window-service location at 3407 Larimer Street, Unit 101.

Right and Siegel grew up together in Denver. Both attended Cherry Creek High School and reconnected as adults with a passion for food. When the pandemic hit, Siegel began making hot sauces at home and Right stopped by to help. "But he fucking sucks at cooking," Right says, "so I thought, I'm going to do something. too."

While Siegel defends his cooking skills, ultimately it was Right's ice cream flavors and forward-thinking mix-ins that the two decided to push. Right has a passion for quality, and makes his own ice cream base (something that not many others do) using very high butterfat content for a supremely creamy texture; he makes every mix-in, too. Even when he's using a ready-made product, like nuts, he modifies it with a homemade element.

Founder David Right shows off his ice cream and his sprinkle-filled window counter. Molly Martin

At first, the two took orders through Instagram and delivered directly to customers' homes. When that became too much, they posted weekly pickup locations all over town. In December, a mutual friend connected them with Ryan Diggins at the Ramble Hotel, which was going through its own pandemic lull. Right Cream moved into the kitchen there from January through April, and just as the Ramble needed its kitchen space back, Siegel stumbled upon a "for lease" sign in RiNo while walking his dog. "It was kind of serendipitous," Siegel says.

In one month, they signed a lease, purchased new equipment and moved into the space that is set to open Saturday, June 12. Pre-orders for pints went live on their website at 2:30 p.m. on June 11 and will be available for $12 each until they're sold out.

If you miss out on pre-orders, Right Cream will also be introducing sundaes on Saturday; topping-heavy, Instagram-able deconstructed versions of the pint flavors; and Topo Chico fizzes — this weekend's flavor is lemon sorbet with raspberry cream and mint, served with a bottle of Topo so you can take it to-go from the window.

After the first weekend, they'll go back to their regular ordering schedule: Flavors are typically posted on Instagram on Sundays and orders open up on Monday for Saturday pickup (though you'll have to watch for Right Cream's hints on Instagram to figure out exactly what time orders are going live).

The partners are also planning to offer up cold treats to the RiNo crowds at other times, like late-night specials. "It's going to be very flexible," Siegel says. "Instagram is the key to knowing what we're planning." Flavors change weekly, and Right has seemingly never-ending ideas for flavors like Blue Myself ("blueberry ice cream with tons of lemon blueberry gooey buttercake chonks") and Throw Some Bees on That (local honey and vanilla ice cream with honey cake soaked on orange syrup). They even have dog-friendly ice cream treats available for anyone who shows up at the window with their four-legged friends.

"Because I make everything myself, I can make it whatever I want it to be," Right says. And right now, he and Siegel have indeed made it, from pandemic-born viral Instagram hit to their first brick-and-mortar location.