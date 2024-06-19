 Rosso Pomodoro Opens First Standalone U.S. Location in Denver | Westword
Italian Pizza Chain Rosso Pomodoro Opens First Standalone U.S. Location in Central Park

The brand, which also serves pies inside twelve Eataly locations in North America, specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza.
June 19, 2024
Rosso Pomodoro's signature Verace Margherita pizza.
Rosso Pomodoro's signature Verace Margherita pizza.
"The most important thing about us is that we do use all imported ingredients. We try to be as close as possible to the original pizza that is made in Naples," says Alfonso Vischi, one of the professional pizzaiolos for Rosso Pomodoro, a chain founded in Naples in 1998 that now has 70 locations in Italy and 140 outposts worldwide.

Vischi, who's been with the company since 2009, clearly has a passion for pizza. He's helped open several of the brand's twelve North American outposts, all of which are located inside Eataly locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For the last few weeks, he's been in Denver, sharing his vast knowledge of pizza history and techniques with the staff at Rosso Pomodoro's first standalone location in the U.S., which is now open at 7505 East 29th Place in Central Park.

"Neapolitan pizza is all about family and community," notes Jason Siska, vice president of Rosso Pomodoro U.S. "This is such a community-driven area, we just wanted to be part of this community."

"Denver is the latest adventure" for the brand, Vischi adds. "We recognize as a company that it's a place where pizza is celebrated as a very important food."
click to enlarge a pizza oven inside a restaurant
This oven cooks pizzas in ninety seconds.
Molly Martin
On June 20, Rosso Pomodoro will celebrate its grand opening in Denver, offering $5 pizzas for guests who arrive between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as well as free pizza for a year (one 12-inch pie per month for twelve months) for the first fifty people in the doors.

It is also set to open a second metro location in the coming months at 8575 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village, with plans for more U.S. expansion coming soon, including franchising opportunities.

The Central Park outpost has an expansive, bright and airy dining room. It operates using a hybrid service model in which orders are placed at a counter, and staff delivers food to the table.

Pizza is the star, of course. "Really what we're trying to do is, if you come and get a pizza here, it's just like what you're going to get in Italy," Siska says. "Everything is done the same way. All of the ingredients are the same. We've had people come in and say, 'This is the same pizza that I got when I was in Rome, or Venice.' We like to say, if you eat a slice here, you wouldn't even know you're in Denver."
click to enlarge A bruschetta board
A bruschetta board from Rosso Pomodoro.
Molly Martin
The pies, which are priced from $13 to $24, come out fast — they take just ninety seconds to cook and they arrive piping hot. The key to achieving the light and airy dough that's a Neapolitan-style signature, Vischi says, is the long fermentation process. An ideal Neapolitan pie should be "one millimeter in the middle and a little less than a centimeter on the edges," he notes. "Soft in the middle and a light crunch on the crust. And juicy — from the tomato sauce and the fresh mozzarella and a touch of olive oil."

That's exactly what Rosso Pomodoro delivers. These pies are not the type that leave you needing a nap. While the pizza is shareable, it would be easy to finish off a whole one solo — which is how they're eaten in Naples, Vischi notes.

Any pie can be customized with add-ons, and topping options include both American-style pepperoni (one of the only non-traditional ingredients on the menu), spicy salami, burrata, Italian sausage, ricotta and Calabrian chili. There is also a trio of thin-crust Neapolitan pies ($16-$24), where the dough is stretched slightly more before being cooked.
click to enlarge a small bowl of breadsticks next to a small bowl of olives
Pizza Bites have been a hit with kids in the Central Park neighborhood.
Molly Martin
The menu is rounded out with charcuterie and cheese boards, a variety of bruschetta, salads and several desserts. One fast hit at the location has been the Pizza Bite, chewy strips of baked dough topped with Parmesan and served with nut-free basil pesto, Parmesan cream and marinara for dipping. "Kids love these," Siska says.

While this spot is still waiting for its liquor license approval, there are plans to add wine and cocktails soon. Watch for pizza-making classes as well.

While Rosso Pomodoro may be easy to write off as just another chain coming into the Denver market, the team here is serious about doing things the right way, and that comes through in the pizza itself. "It just tastes different. It tastes healthy when you're eating it," Siska notes.

"It's the love. It's the love of the pizziolo," Vischi concludes.

Rosso Pomodoro is located at 7505 East 29th Place and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit rossopiza.com.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021.
