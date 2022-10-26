Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Sancho's Broken Arrow Has a City Hearing Tomorrow, but Is It Closing Tonight?

October 26, 2022 8:43PM

Sancho's Broken Arrow is an East Colfax institution.
Sancho's Broken Arrow is an East Colfax institution. Molly Martin
After a Denver Police Department investigation into reported violations at Sancho's Broken Arrow, the Department of Excise and Licenses slated a hearing for 9 a.m. October 27 to determine if the Grateful Dead-themed venue should keep its liquor license.

But on October 26, Jay Bianchi, who had an ownership stake in Sancho's until 2020, when he divided his holdings so that Tyler Bishop owned two-thirds and Timothy Premus owned one-third, posted a notice on Facebook that the bar is closing at the end of tonight.

"Sancho's Broken Arrow has been an institution in Colorado for 22 years," Bianchi wrote. "I am very sad to announce that it will not be in that location anymore."
click to enlarge
Sancho's Broken Arrow boasts a collection of Grateful Dead memorabilia.
Molly Martin
Under an agreement with the Department of Excise and Licenses, another Grateful Dead-themed bar founded by Bianchi, So Many Roads at 918 West First Avenue, is already slated to close for the month of November because of violations of both state statutes and city ordinances related to providing alcohol to a minor, selling alcohol to a minor, distributing a controlled substance and disorderly behavior.

In February 2021, the DPD sent two plainclothes vice cops — Officer Sierra Kenoyer and Detective Michael James — into Sancho's Broken Arrow to conduct an undercover drug purchase. They couldn't buy drugs that night, but after two other vice officers met an employee at So Many Roads who also works at Sancho's, they reportedly were able to purchase cocaine at the bar in September 2021, and then a second time that November.

Sancho's was cited with four counts of cocaine dealing, two counts related to an unlicensed security guard and two counts of allowing underage alcohol consumption, as well as three charges related to the conduct of an establishment, including allowing on-site marijuana consumption.

At the hearing scheduled for October 27, an independent hearing office would listen to testimony from both the Denver City Attorney's Office and a representative of Sancho's Broken Arrow. The hearing officer would later issue a recommendation regarding the bar's liquor license, which would be reviewed by Molly Duplechian, executive director of Excise and Licenses. She would have the ultimate decision on whether the bar could keep its license.

But according to Bianchi, it became clear to the owners of Sancho's that the city would revoke the bar's license, and so they decided to close on their own.
click to enlarge
Jay Bianchi and other Sancho's Broken Arrow patrons had great times at the bar.
Molly Martin
In his Facebook post, Bianchi seemed to hint that So Many Roads might be moving into the Sancho's space at 741 East Colfax Avenue. "Our good friend Dave Hebert will be moving his gig from So Many Roads Museum and Brewery to here to honor the bar that made so many dreams come true just one more time," he wrote.

But in a conversation with Westword, Bianchi says he just wanted people to know that if they wanted to feel the Sancho's spirit, they could still go to So Many Roads...after its one-month closure.

Bianchi once owned both bars; in the face of sexual assault accusations and union picketing in 2021, he announced he was retiring and transferring his ownership in both So Many Roads and Sancho's Broken Arrow. But he's continued to comment on the bars' issues with the city, causing some to wonder if he is still involved with them.

Bianchi tells Westword that he only knew Sancho's would close because his collection of artwork is still there, and he'll have to find a new place for it when the bar is gone. "It's a shame that it was forced out for things that could be correctable," he adds.

"Tonight is the night," his Facebook post announced. "We celebrate the gift that Sancho's Broken Arrow brought to us over and over: the gift of love and community."
click to enlarge
Sancho's Broken Arrow was busy on October 26.
Molly Martin
After Bianchi's post made the rounds, people gathered at Sancho's Broken Arrow to mourn, assuming that October 26 was the bar's last night.

Patrons hugged, teared up and talked about the end of an era on Colfax.

According to the city, the October 27 hearing is still on. Premus did not respond to requests for comment.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword. After getting her undergraduate degree at Regis University, she went to Arizona State University for a master's degree. She missed everything about Denver -- from the less-intense sun to the food, the scenery and even the bus system. Now she's reunited with Denver and writing news for Westword.
Contact: Catie Cheshire

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation