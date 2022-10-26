Sancho's Broken Arrow Has a City Hearing Tomorrow, but Is It Closing Tonight?

After a Denver Police Department investigation into reported violations at Sancho's Broken Arrow, the Department of Excise and Licenses slated a hearing for 9 a.m. October 27 to determine if the Grateful Dead-themed venue should keep its liquor license.
But on October 26, Jay Bianchi, who had an ownership stake in Sancho's until 2020, when he divided his holdings so that Tyler Bishop owned two-thirds and Timothy Premus owned one-third, posted a notice on Facebook that the bar is closing at the end of tonight.
"Sancho's Broken Arrow has been an institution in Colorado for 22 years," Bianchi wrote. "I am very sad to announce that it will not be in that location anymore."
So Many Roads at 918 West First Avenue, is already slated to close for the month of November because of violations of both state statutes and city ordinances related to providing alcohol to a minor, selling alcohol to a minor, distributing a controlled substance and disorderly behavior.
In February 2021, the DPD sent two plainclothes vice cops — Officer Sierra Kenoyer and Detective Michael James — into Sancho's Broken Arrow to conduct an undercover drug purchase. They couldn't buy drugs that night, but after two other vice officers met an employee at So Many Roads who also works at Sancho's, they reportedly were able to purchase cocaine at the bar in September 2021, and then a second time that November.
Sancho's was cited with four counts of cocaine dealing, two counts related to an unlicensed security guard and two counts of allowing underage alcohol consumption, as well as three charges related to the conduct of an establishment, including allowing on-site marijuana consumption.
At the hearing scheduled for October 27, an independent hearing office would listen to testimony from both the Denver City Attorney's Office and a representative of Sancho's Broken Arrow. The hearing officer would later issue a recommendation regarding the bar's liquor license, which would be reviewed by Molly Duplechian, executive director of Excise and Licenses. She would have the ultimate decision on whether the bar could keep its license.
But according to Bianchi, it became clear to the owners of Sancho's that the city would revoke the bar's license, and so they decided to close on their own.
But in a conversation with Westword, Bianchi says he just wanted people to know that if they wanted to feel the Sancho's spirit, they could still go to So Many Roads...after its one-month closure.
Bianchi once owned both bars; in the face of sexual assault accusations and union picketing in 2021, he announced he was retiring and transferring his ownership in both So Many Roads and Sancho's Broken Arrow. But he's continued to comment on the bars' issues with the city, causing some to wonder if he is still involved with them.
Bianchi tells Westword that he only knew Sancho's would close because his collection of artwork is still there, and he'll have to find a new place for it when the bar is gone. "It's a shame that it was forced out for things that could be correctable," he adds.
"Tonight is the night," his Facebook post announced. "We celebrate the gift that Sancho's Broken Arrow brought to us over and over: the gift of love and community."
Patrons hugged, teared up and talked about the end of an era on Colfax.
According to the city, the October 27 hearing is still on. Premus did not respond to requests for comment.