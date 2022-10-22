Reader: Santiago's Breakfast Burrito Is the Gold Standard

As evidenced by comments on the Westword Facebook post about her green chile list, the fans of Santiago's were not swayed by her explanation. But Santiago's has its critics, too. Says Will:
Santiago's breakfast burrito is the gold standard on which all others are judged. 'Nuff said.But Michael replies:
You have low standards, then.Adds Kenneth:
Overrated. Not even a fan of their breakfast burritos. Hard pass.Explains Christopher:
Their green chili is a sauce-type, rather than stew. It’s great in the reakfast burritos, which IMO are the very best. If you want a stew, there are better versions available for sure.Notes Tom:
Too salty. Yet, I keep coming back...Offers Larry:
I agree with Molly's assessment on the chili, rather bland and not much depth of flavor. The soupy texture is also an issue for me. It is fine flavoring a burrito but does not stand by itself as a stew. As to the lack of any pork in the dish, that seems to be true at most places these days. It is hard to find a green chile with nice chunks of pork in it. Easy to understand from the restaurant standpoint. They need only make one pot of chili that can be used to smother vegetarian and carnivore burritos alike.And then there's this from Jenn:
