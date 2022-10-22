Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Santiago's Breakfast Burrito Is the Gold Standard

October 22, 2022 7:44AM

Molly Martin
Everyone has their favorite green chile in metro Denver. Some like it hot, some like it sweet, some like it vegetarian, some like it studded with pork. Last week, Molly Martin served up her list of "The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver." But first, she also wrote her reasons for not including Santiago's, which has many, many, many fans in town.

As evidenced by comments on the Westword Facebook post about her green chile list, the fans of Santiago's were not swayed by her explanation. But Santiago's has its critics, too. Says Will:
Santiago's breakfast burrito is the gold standard on which all others are judged. 'Nuff said.
But Michael replies:
You have low standards, then.
Adds Kenneth:
Overrated. Not even a fan of their breakfast burritos. Hard pass.
Explains Christopher:
Their green chili is a sauce-type, rather than stew. It’s great in the reakfast burritos, which IMO are the very best. If you want a stew, there are better versions available for sure.
Notes Tom:
Too salty. Yet, I keep coming back...
Offers Larry:
I agree with Molly's assessment on the chili, rather bland and not much depth of flavor. The soupy texture is also an issue for me. It is fine flavoring a burrito but does not stand by itself as a stew. As to the lack of any pork in the dish, that seems to be true at most places these days. It is hard to find a green chile with nice chunks of pork in it. Easy to understand from the restaurant standpoint. They need only make one pot of chili that can be used to smother vegetarian and carnivore burritos alike.
And then there's this from Jenn:
 I don't care what anyone says, I love Santiago's!
Where will you get a breakfast burrito today? What's your favorite place for green chile in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]

And see Molly Martin's ten best list here.
