Sauvage Spectrum Promotes Colorado Wine With a New Taproom in Ouray

Just three years after launching in Palisade, Sauvage Spectrum Estate Winery & Vineyard has debuted a second location, in the scenic mountain town of Ouray.
The Grand Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA) winery, which sits at 4,728 feet in elevation, is striving to reimagine Colorado wine by embracing the state’s unique climate and the grapes that thrive here instead of mimicking wines from other regions, says winemaker Patric Matysiewski. Because Sauvage is an estate winery and vineyard, the 26 varietals used in its wine are all grown on site, from Albariño, Aromella and Grüner Veltliner to Pinot Gris, Petite Pear and Roussanne,
Matysiewski got his start in the Colorado fermentation world at Breckenridge Brewery and later worked at Infinite Monkey Theorem from 2012 to 2017. After working with Kaibab Sauvage on various wine projects, the two decided to open their own winery in 2019. Sauvage was raised in Palisade, where he has grown fruit for more than two decades and is the owner of grape supplier Colorado Vineyard Specialists.
So far, the duo's hard work has paid off: Sauvage Spectrum was named Colorado Winery of the Year in 2021 and 2022 by the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology and won awards at the Sunset International Wine Competition and Sommeliers Choice Awards.
At both the original Palisade location and in Ouray, visitors can expect an “unpretentious” wine experience, Matysiewski notes. “I hate saying that, but we just are,” he adds, explaining that “the staff is going to walk you through everything."
Matysiewski and Sauvage are all about research and development when it comes to grapes, planting new varietals every year. In the taproom, some experimental small-batch wines are available for wine club members to sample and offer feedback. “It’s been so exciting,” Matysiewski says of being part of the state’s wine industry. “Colorado wine has been on an awesome trajectory."
The first label Sauvage Spectrum launched was Sparklet, a sparkling wine that Matysiewski calls its lifestyle brand, describing it as fun, affordable, approachable and fruit-forward. It’s a bottle for every day, he says, coming in at a price point around $25. “We want you to drink this and not feel bad on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday night,” he says. The Sparklet White, for example, has aromas of honeysuckle, gardenia and pineapple, and flavors of nectarine, ripe apricot, lemon and pear.
The winery also collaborated with Denver's Infinite Money Theorem on a red blend called Ignition Alliance; 20 percent of proceeds from it go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, helping families of wildland firefighters who were injured on duty or who have lost their life on duty.
Sauvage Spectrum is releasing an easy-drinking Domaine series, including a Domaine White Blend made with Villard Blanc and Vignoles grapes, while its Reserve series focuses on French varietals, like the Reserve Red, a full-bodied Bordeaux-inspired blend of Petite Verdot and Malbec, with flavors of cooked plum, clove, black currant, vanilla bean and mocha on the finish.
At the taprooms, guests can enjoy wine flights. For a twist, the frozé wine slushee consists of a housemade purée of fruit directly from the orchard. There are also Bomb-Tails, made with various fruit pieces frozen in spherical ice cube molds.
For more information on Sauvage Spectrum's wines and tasting room locations, visit sauvagespectrum.com.