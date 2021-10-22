Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer Man

Seedstock Brewery Sells to New Owners With a Similar Family Ethos

October 22, 2021 5:55AM

Seedstock Brewery Sells to New Owners With a Similar Family Ethos
Seedstock Brewery
The idea of family connections has always been behind the beer at Seedstock Brewery. It’s why brothers Ron and Jason Abbott and their dad focused on old-world lagers that honor their Czech and Eastern European heritage, as well as their fourth-generation Nebraska farming roots, when they opened the brewery in 2016 — and it’s also why they decided to sell the brewery last month.

“It might sound funny, but this was not a hard decision to make. Some things are more important than business and beer,” Ron says. In this case, that thing is, of course, family; Ron has moved back to Omaha to help take care of some ailing relatives, which necessitated the sale.

Easing the blow of backing away from something that they worked so hard to build, however, is the fact that the Abbotts have sold Seedstock to another family with similar values, Ron says.
click to enlarge Adam (left), Jerry and Kathy McIlvenna are the new owners of Seedstock Brewery. - ADAM MCILVENNA
Adam (left), Jerry and Kathy McIlvenna are the new owners of Seedstock Brewery.
Adam McIlvenna
On September 1, Adam McIlvenna and his parents, Jerry and Kathy McIlvenna, took over Seedstock's location at 3610 West Colfax Avenue, where Adam will continue to brew old-world lagers and other traditional styles. The McIlvennas also plan to keep the name, the logo and the atmosphere as is.

“The transition has been really smooth, really nice. A lot of [regulars] know us,” says Adam, a Colorado native who was born in the San Luis Valley (where his mother’s family were farmers and ranchers like the Abbotts) and grew up in Aurora. “Our values are going to be very similar to the previous owners' when it comes to community and family. That is our upbringing.”
Ron Abbott co-founded Seedstock Brewery in 2016. - SEEDSTOCK BREWERY
Ron Abbott co-founded Seedstock Brewery in 2016.
Seedstock Brewery
The Abbotts and the McIlvennas have known each other for about ten years. The relationship goes back to when Ron and Jason were buying supplies at the Brew Hut in Aurora and Adam and Jerry were working at the famed home-brewing store (which is run by the owners of Dry Dock Brewing). They have also collaborated with the Abbotts on beers, including Seedstock's lauded Oktoberfest lager.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


On Sunday, Adam will tap his first family recipe, a Munich-style helles, and he plans to continue making some of Seedstock’s recipes. But he would also like to add in some traditional styles from his own family background, which is Scottish and Irish on one side and Hispanic on the other. He’d also like to can more of Seedstock’s beers and distribute them to a few local liquor stores.

In November, Ron and Jason plan to return to Seedstock to help brew another old-world lager, and Ron says he will continue to visit frequently and help out with some back-office jobs, like accounting and website maintenance. “I can’t hide my passion for both the beer and for what Seedstock is all about,” he says.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation