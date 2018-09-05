Shahrazad Bakery Specializes in Traditional Iraqi Breads

You probably remember learning in junior high history class about the Fertile Crescent, the band of geography that curls up the Nile River and along the Mediterranean Sea before arcing east to the Persian Gulf. Your teacher also called it Mesopotamia or "the cradle of civilization," because it was the birthplace of many things now considered hallmarks of modern humans: writing, legal codes, agriculture, bread.

Bread is the part of the lesson that stuck with me most, as I envisioned bakers pulling steaming loaves from clay ovens and stacking them in piles in street stalls for early-morning customers. While street vendors hawking fresh bread may be a rarity in Aurora, baked goods that have changed little over the centuries can now be found at Shahrazad Bakery at 2603 South Parker Road — where you'll even find a clay oven used to bake chewy flatbreads that measure more than a foot in diameter.

EXPAND Shahrazad owner/baker Bassam Salih with a fresh batch of flatbread. Mark Antonation

Bassam Salih and his wife, Marta, opened Shahrazad just a month ago to bring Middle Eastern breads, especially those of Iraq, their home country, to Aurora. Three years ago, they moved to Denver from Utah, where Bassam also ran a bakery. He says that most of the breads and other baked goods he makes will be familiar to other Iraqis living in the area, but that their customers come from all over the Middle East.