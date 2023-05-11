Shark Tank-Famous Milkshake Bar Opening on the 16th Street Mall

There have been some notable additions to the dining options on the 16th Street Mall over the past year, including Dragonfly Noodle, all-day cafe Little Finch and Roman pizza spot Sofia's.
On May 12, there will be something new to satisfy your sweet tooth — and your Instagram feed. The Yard Milkshake Bar opens at 1600 California Street on May 12; it's the chain's first outpost in Colorado.
Known for photo-worthy, over-the-top ice cream creations, Milkshake Bar got a lot of buzz after founders Logan and Chelsea Green appeared on a 2019 episode of Shark Tank. Since then, the brand has grown to over twenty locations.
The menu includes a stacked list of specialty milkshakes, all served in a souvenir pint glass for $20.70. Options include the Fruity Pebbles-covered Cereal Killer; the Cookie Monster, which is topped with a cookie dough sandwich; and the Unicorn, complete with a sugar cone horn and cotton candy clouds. It is also introducing a shake exclusive to Denver, the Rocky Mountain, made with Happy Tracks and Cookies N Cream ice cream along with marshmallow and chocolate drizzle in a chocolate-iced jar rolled in chocolate rocks and topped with whipped cream cookies and cream Pop-Tarts and crushed Oreos.
You can also customize your own milkshake or sundae creation from a list of over thirty ice cream flavors and seemingly endless topping options that range from Nutella and melted peanut butter to glazed doughnuts and sticks of rock candy. Also on offer: edible cookie dough, which you can get by the scoop, in a jar or as a cookie-dough pop.
There are gluten-free, lactose-free and vegan options, too.
While it may be considered stunt food to some, it's also just plain fun. But if you're looking for a more subdued dessert, stick with the $3 cups of sea salt and olive oil soft-serve at Sofia's.