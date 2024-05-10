 Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Visits Casa Bonita | Westword
Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Is the Latest Celeb to Visit Casa Bonita

First Ed Sheeran, now Birdman. Which celeb will visit the pink palace next?
May 10, 2024
Tony Hawk with his son Keegan at Casa Bonita on May 9.
Tony Hawk with his son Keegan at Casa Bonita on May 9. Tony Hawk/Instagram
It's been nearly a year since the revamped Casa Bonita began welcoming guests, and a reservation there is still one of the town's toughest tickets to get.

In early March, Denver7 reported that up to 600,000 people on the email list are awaiting their chance to make a reservation at the pink palace — and more sign up every day.

Receiving a link via email to book a table is still the only way to get into Casa Bonita — for most people.

Last year, singer Ed Sheeran got a firsthand view of the cliff divers and Black Bart's Cave during a visit the night before his record-breaking show at Empower Field. "When in Colorado, Casa Bonita is a must," he wrote as a caption for the reel of his visit, which he posted to Instagram August 19.
ManBearPig loves a photo op.
Tony Hawk/Instagram
Many fans speculated that Sheeran had somehow bypassed the lottery system in making his visit. And on May 9, another famous face was spotted enjoying photo ops with Eric Cartman and ManBearPig. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who'd just visited the Denver Skatepark, posted several photos on his Instagram story as he checked off many of the Casa Bonita must-dos, too.

He added a graduation cap image on his son Keegan's head in a shot of the two in front of the cliffs. (Keegan's bio on his private Instagram account notes that he lives in Boulder.) Another shot shows a larger group of fourteen people; any party over ten requires a group event booking, which has been one way to get around waiting for that magical email to arrive. However, at the moment, the Casa Bonita website notes: "Unfortunately, we are currently sold out for Group Events in 2024 and are not accepting any new requests at this time."

So if you're not Ed Sheeran or Tony Hawk, you're still going to need a little luck and a lot of time to get inside — though we think Casa Bonita is worth the wait.
