Short Stop: This Barbecue Joint Serves Up a Hearty Chicken-Fried Steak

June 20, 2023 6:55AM

The Idaho Springs location of Smokin' Yards is a prime road trip pit stop.
Metro Denver's dining scene is better than ever — and we're hungering to go out. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for places that should definitely be on your culinary short list, from old favorites to newer additions. This week, head to Smokin' Yards for an unexpected entree.

What: Smokin' Yards BBQ

Where: 900 West First Avenue and 2736 Colorado Boulevard, Idaho Springs

When: Both locations are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

For more info: Visit smokinyards.com

 About the place: Smokin' Yards, which is run by the Yard family, got its start in Idaho Springs, just off Interstate 70, in 2008. Fifteen years later, that location is still a draw for locals and travelers alike, serving up a variety of meats, from wings and brisket to ribs and pork in a style that it calls "high elevation BBQ," which blends traditions from a variety of regions.

In December 2017, it debuted a second outpost in Denver's Yard on Santa Fe, which was a big win for the metro area ’cue scene and earned a spot on our 2023 list of the ten best barbecue joints in the city.

Both locations are order-at-the-counter spots with casual, welcoming vibes and friendly staff.
The Yard family's smoking expertise is the main draw, though, and as the menu says, "also try our..."
Smokin' Yards is one of our favorites for smoked meats, but don't miss the chicken-fried steak.
What you're eating: Chicken-fried steak

Often thought of as a diner staple, chicken-fried steak is an unexpected addition to the lineup, which otherwise mostly sticks to the usual suspects. So there must be a good reason for it to be on the menu, right?

On a recent trek to the mountains, I pulled off the highway with a fierce appetite after skipping breakfast. Smokin' Yards was calling to me, but as I skimmed the menu of familiar choices, curiosity got the best of me. Would the chicken-fried steak be as good as the barbecue?

After ordering at the counter, I snagged a seat at the small bar as the lunch crowd continued to roll in. I inhaled the aroma of smoked meats and watched plates piled with saucy goodness being delivered to the tables around me as I wondered if I'd regret my decision.

After a short wait, a server dropped off a plate with a thick, battered hunk of cubed steak covered in a blanket of white country gravy. For $12.99, the meal also includes creamy mashed potatoes, which are hidden under the massive entree,

One bite, and all my doubts melted away into the rich, smooth, well-seasoned gravy. Chicken-fried steak can sometimes be too thin and more breading than meat, but that's not the case here. Instead, you get a hearty serving of steak balanced by a crisp but not overly crunchy batter. The portion was so generous, I had to take half of the meal to go.
There are sides aplenty at Smokin' Yards.
While the mashed potatoes are a perfect fit for this meal, Smokin' Yards excels at more typical ’cue sides. There's a long list to choose from, with options like fried pickles and fried okra alongside Southern-style green beans, potato salad, baked beans and creamed corn.

I went with creamy, mayo-based slaw and the mac and cheese, which was also ultra-creamy, with a strong cheddar flavor that ups the richness factor.

The bottom line: Smokin' Yards is still a smoking spot for traditional barbecue options, and the ultra-filling chicken-fried steak is just one more reason to check it out.
