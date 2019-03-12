Boulder Development Forces Original Snarf's to Move — Again

Jimmy Seidel's original Snarf's moved to its current location at 2128 Pearl Street in Boulder in 2007, but will have to move again.

In 2006, Snarf's Sandwiches founder Jimmy Seidel celebrated ten years in business even as he was forced to move his original shop across the street, to where the restaurant now stands, at 2128 Pearl Street in Boulder. The reason? The property had been sold and the building was to be demolished to make room for new apartments.

Thirteen years later, after having built his sandwich empire to 25 current and under-construction outposts in Colorado, Texas and St. Louis, Seidel's flagship store faces another move. Once again, development is the culprit; the building has changed hands, and condos will soon be built in its place.

Despite the enormous hassle and expense of having to search for a new location and move the restaurant, Seidel is taking it in stride. On Saturday, March 27, Snarf's will close its Pearl Street spot, but not before treating fans to a sandwich deal. For a $5 donation, customers can choose between an Italian, turkey, ham, roast beef or veggie sandwich with chips and a drink, and all proceeds will be donated to Attention Homes, an organization that helps the homeless and at-risk youth.