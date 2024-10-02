 Snooze Debuts in Its New Space in Union Station | Westword
Snooze Opens in Its New Union Station Space Today

The popular breakfast chain took over the Next Door Eatery spot, which has nearly double the seating capacity.
October 2, 2024
Snooze has new digs at Union Station.
Brothers Adam and Jon Schlegel opened the first location of Snooze at 23rd and Larimer streets in the Ballpark neighborhood in 2006. Since then, the homegrown company has added a corporate partner and expanded to states across the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.

But it's still paying attention to its home state. In August, it unveiled the remodel of that original Ballpark location, a $2.5 million project that included additional seating capacity and an expansion of the kitchen.

Now it's celebrating the grand opening of its new space at Union Station. Another daytime favorite, Olive & Finch, is set to take over its original space in early 2025.

The new Snooze at Union Station took over what had been Next Door Eatery and now includes seating for 230 — nearly double the capacity of its old space, which could seat 124 guests.

It also comes with a larger patio space and its own dedicated restrooms for guests. "The design aimed to preserve the history of Denver Union Station, adding original après-ski-themed artworks commissioned from Winter Park-based artist Shannon Foley Henn, highlighting the Winter Park ski train and Colorado’s adventurous culture," notes a press release.

“Union Station is one of our original Snooze locations, and after ten years, we’re excited to roll out a fresh, evolved design that ties into the unique historic architecture of Denver Union Station,” says Snooze CEO David Birzon. “This reopening marks another reinvestment for us in our home market of downtown Denver, furthering our commitment to this city and neighborhood.”

Along with its breakfast and brunch staples, the latest Snooze has a new “Lunch Cravings” section on the menu, with four sandwiches, four salads and two soups, plus a combo option for a half sandwich with a salad or soup.

During the grand opening on Wednesday, October 2, there will be giveaways and prizes throughout the day, including a Snooze Union Station T-shirt, yellow Snooze mug and a $50 Snooze gift card for the first fifty guests.

Snooze Union Station is located at 1701 Wynkoop Street and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit snoozeeatery.com.
