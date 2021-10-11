Support Us

Social Sightings: Where to Find Bacon-Topped French Toast and More

October 11, 2021 5:59AM

Molly Martin
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick serving of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Forget bacon on the side. It's all about bacon on top of French toast at Senor Bear's brunch. This Latin-inspired restaurant in the Highland neighborhood has a brunch that does wonders when it comes to curing a hangover (including a seriously spicy bloody Mary), but if you're into the combination of sweet and savory, you need to try the churro French toast, a thick slice of cinnamon brioche with lime vanilla whipped cream, brown butter syrup and pieces of chile-glazed bacon piled on top. Make a reservation for brunch this weekend, it's available on Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin
The Greenwich opened September 30 on Larimer Street, introducing Denver to a new chef, Justin Freeman, who moved to the Mile High from New York City to lead the kitchen at this eatery. The menu includes an array of small plates and larger entrees along with several pizzas, including the mortadella with pistachio pesto, burrata and fennel pollen on a perfectly charred, chewy crust. Follow it up with a scoop of popcorn ice cream for dessert — it tastes just like Corn Pops cereal.
BAKERY FOUR/INSTAGRAM
Bakery Four/Instagram
This summer, we got hooked on the sourdough bagels from Bakery Four. But in August, the bakery closed its tiny Highland location as owner Shaewn Bergin turned his attention to reopening in a much larger space at 4150 Tennyson Street. This week, Bergin shared a photo of the progress, and we can smell the fresh baked bread already...
OLIVIA/INSTAGRAM
Olivia/Instagram
Fall dishes are debuting on menus all over town, and this beauty is a stand-out. Olivia, the Italian eatery on South Downing Street, is now serving a Berkshire pork chop on butternut squash purée with apple caponata and bacon-braised mustard greens. Get it while you can.
LON SYMENSMA/INSTAGRAM
Lon Symensma/Instagram

Chef Lon Symensma's ChoLon at 1555 Blake Street just turned eleven, and the French onion soup dumplings remain one of the most beloved dishes in town. "I never imagined these soup dumplings would remain everyone’s favorite," he just wrote. "So much so, that I’m excited to announce, we are adding a SECOND soup dumpling to the menu next week!" What will the flavor be? We're excited to find out.
Have you spotted any interesting food news lately? Let us know at [email protected].
