Social Sightings: Where to Find Bacon-Topped French Toast and More

Forget bacon on the side. It's all about bacon on top of French toast at Senor Bear's brunch. This Latin-inspired restaurant in the Highland neighborhood has a brunch that does wonders when it comes to curing a hangover (including a seriously spicy bloody Mary), but if you're into the combination of sweet and savory, you need to try the churro French toast, a thick slice of cinnamon brioche with lime vanilla whipped cream, brown butter syrup and pieces of chile-glazed bacon piled on top. Make a reservation for brunch this weekend, it's available on Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Instagram: @senor_bear_
The Greenwich opened September 30 on Larimer Street, introducing Denver to a new chef, Justin Freeman, who moved to the Mile High from New York City to lead the kitchen at this eatery. The menu includes an array of small plates and larger entrees along with several pizzas, including the mortadella with pistachio pesto, burrata and fennel pollen on a perfectly charred, chewy crust. Follow it up with a scoop of popcorn ice cream for dessert — it tastes just like Corn Pops cereal.
Instagram: @thegreenwichdenver
hooked on the sourdough bagels from Bakery Four. But in August, the bakery closed its tiny Highland location as owner Shaewn Bergin turned his attention to reopening in a much larger space at 4150 Tennyson Street. This week, Bergin shared a photo of the progress, and we can smell the fresh baked bread already...
Instagram: @bakery.four
Instagram: @olivia_pasta
Chef Lon Symensma's ChoLon at 1555 Blake Street just turned eleven, and the French onion soup dumplings remain one of the most beloved dishes in town. "I never imagined these soup dumplings would remain everyone’s favorite," he just wrote. "So much so, that I’m excited to announce, we are adding a SECOND soup dumpling to the menu next week!" What will the flavor be? We're excited to find out.
Instagram: @lonsymensma
