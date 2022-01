Social Sightings: Billy's Inn Is Opening a Second Location and More

Bramble & Hare/Instagram

click to enlarge Molly Martin

Since 1933, Billy's Inn at 4403 Lowell Boulevard has been a staple in north Denver. It was purchased a decade ago by Joe Vostrejs and company, and now it's expanding. The restaurant is opening a location in Congress Park, in the former home of TAG Burger Bar at 1222 Madison Street. Fans of tequila and nachos, rejoice!Boulder farm-to-table restaurant Bramble & Hare has added Monday service back for the first time since March 2020, but with a pandemic-era twist. "We’ve heard from quite a number of our guests that they would feel much more comfortable if they understood fellow diners were vaccinated," the owners wrote in an Instagram post explaining that proof of vaccine will now be required at the eatery on Mondays. All other days, masks must be worn while not eating and drinking.From January 4 to 8, head to Middleman at 3401 East Colfax Avenue to catch the Parti pop-up from chefs Chandler Faragalli and Dylan Rigolini. The menu is available from 4 p.m. until sold-out and includes their pimento cheeseburger with a fried cheese crisp. Faragalli and Rigolini shared these recent reviews of the burger in an Instagram post: “Damn that’s a good burger.” “This is exactly what I want in a burger.” “Absolutely divine.” “This burger sucked and made no sense.”We recently tried a new twist on fried cheese curds at Griffin Tavern in the Denver Tech Center. At this casual neighborhood bar, you can get what is described as "golden cheese pillows" with a side of salted bourbon caramel. The salty/cheesy/sweet combo is perfect for pairing with an ice-cold beer.5062 South Syracuse Street