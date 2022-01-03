Social Sightings: Billy's Inn Is Opening a Second Location and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Since 1933, Billy's Inn at 4403 Lowell Boulevard has been a staple in north Denver. It was purchased a decade ago by Joe Vostrejs and company, and now it's expanding. The restaurant is opening a location in Congress Park, in the former home of TAG Burger Bar at 1222 Madison Street. Fans of tequila and nachos, rejoice!
Intstagram: @billysinn
Bramble & Hare has added Monday service back for the first time since March 2020, but with a pandemic-era twist. "We’ve heard from quite a number of our guests that they would feel much more comfortable if they understood fellow diners were vaccinated," the owners wrote in an Instagram post explaining that proof of vaccine will now be required at the eatery on Mondays. All other days, masks must be worn while not eating and drinking.
Instagram: @realbrambleandhare
Griffin Tavern in the Denver Tech Center. At this casual neighborhood bar, you can get what is described as "golden cheese pillows" with a side of salted bourbon caramel. The salty/cheesy/sweet combo is perfect for pairing with an ice-cold beer.
Where: 5062 South Syracuse Street