Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Billy's Inn Is Opening a Second Location and More

January 3, 2022 7:28AM

Social Sightings: Billy's Inn Is Opening a Second Location and More
Billy's Inn/Facebook
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Since 1933, Billy's Inn at 4403 Lowell Boulevard has been a staple in north Denver. It was purchased a decade ago by Joe Vostrejs and company, and now it's expanding. The restaurant is opening a location in Congress Park, in the former home of TAG Burger Bar at 1222 Madison Street. Fans of tequila and nachos, rejoice!
Intstagram: @billysinn
BRAMBLE & HARE/INSTAGRAM
Bramble & Hare/Instagram
Boulder farm-to-table restaurant Bramble & Hare has added Monday service back for the first time since March 2020, but with a pandemic-era twist. "We’ve heard from quite a number of our guests that they would feel much more comfortable if they understood fellow diners were vaccinated," the owners wrote in an Instagram post explaining that proof of vaccine will now be required at the eatery on Mondays. All other days, masks must be worn while not eating and drinking.
Instagram: @realbrambleandhare
PARTI/INSTAGRAM
Parti/Instagram
From January 4 to 8, head to Middleman at 3401 East Colfax Avenue to catch the Parti pop-up from chefs Chandler Faragalli and Dylan Rigolini. The menu is available from 4 p.m. until sold-out and includes their pimento cheeseburger with a fried cheese crisp. Faragalli and Rigolini shared these recent reviews of the burger in an Instagram post: “Damn that’s a good burger.” “This is exactly what I want in a burger.” “Absolutely divine.” “This burger sucked and made no sense.”
Instagram: @partidenver
click to enlarge MOLLY MARTIN
Molly Martin
We recently tried a new twist on fried cheese curds at Griffin Tavern in the Denver Tech Center. At this casual neighborhood bar, you can get what is described as "golden cheese pillows" with a side of salted bourbon caramel. The salty/cheesy/sweet combo is perfect for pairing with an ice-cold beer.
Where: 5062 South Syracuse Street
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation