Social Sightings: Five Things to Eat and Drink When It's Cold Outside

Winter doesn't officially start until December 21, but after Denver's first bout of snow last week, it's time to focus on ways to stay warm when the cold weather really hits. Local restaurants are stepping up for the season with comforting options; at Wild Taco, for example, you can sit fireside and enjoy Mexican hot chocolate with a side of churros for dipping.Get cozy with a different kind of drink at the Broken Cage, a plant-covered cocktail bar in the Highland neighborhood. Campfire Feels is a combo of Selvarey chocolate rum, housemade demerara and black walnut bitters, with a toasted marshmallow garnish, of course.Plant lovers will also feel at home at Hoja on South Pearl Street. The eatery emphasizes nourishing food, so it's brought back a favorite for the season: Chicken Noodle Matzo Ball Soup. It is available for dinner Thursday through Saturday (and during lunch on particularly cold days).Last month, we shared the latest edition of our ten best places to get green chile in Denver . While any spot on the list would satisfy on a chilly day, the fieriest of all was served at Efrain's in Boulder. The stew-like bowl has us sweating, but the depth of flavor kept us coming back, bite after bite. If you like the heat, this should be at the top of your winter dining list.When it comes to chile (and chili), there's one spot in town where it's impossible to choose between green and red. Fortunately, you don't have to. We recently shared our thoughts on the best items to order at Sam's No. 3 , the family-owned diner that has three locations in the metro area. At the top of the list? The Tex Mex Chili, a combo of pork green chile and a classic, Coney-style red chili topped with cheese and onions. Pro tip: order a bowl to enjoy at the restaurant, plus a pint to go so you can have some on hand at home.