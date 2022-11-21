Social Sightings: Five Things to Eat and Drink When It's Cold Outside

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Winter doesn't officially start until December 21, but after Denver's first bout of snow last week, it's time to focus on ways to stay warm when the cold weather really hits. Local restaurants are stepping up for the season with comforting options; at Wild Taco, for example, you can sit fireside and enjoy Mexican hot chocolate with a side of churros for dipping.
ten best places to get green chile in Denver. While any spot on the list would satisfy on a chilly day, the fieriest of all was served at Efrain's in Boulder. The stew-like bowl has us sweating, but the depth of flavor kept us coming back, bite after bite. If you like the heat, this should be at the top of your winter dining list.
best items to order at Sam's No. 3, the family-owned diner that has three locations in the metro area. At the top of the list? The Tex Mex Chili, a combo of pork green chile and a classic, Coney-style red chili topped with cheese and onions. Pro tip: order a bowl to enjoy at the restaurant, plus a pint to go so you can have some on hand at home.
